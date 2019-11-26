Cowboys Ask About Close Losses, Fans Light up Coach Jason Garrett

Monday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys fans made their displeasure with the coaching staff known on social media. This battle with the New England Patriots in rainy Gillette Stadium was supposed to be a season-defining game for a team that was expected to compete for a spot in Super Bowl LIV. However, the 13-9 loss dropped Dallas to 6-5 on the season, and the fans responded by blaming head coach Jason Garrett.

Following a weekly tradition, the Cowboys media team released a mailbag to answer the burning questions following another game. This is supposed to be a sounding board for fans to discuss the important topics. Although the conversation quickly changed when the team Twitter account posted a photo of Garrett.

“Why So Many Close Losses?” was the simple question asked on social media. There are many factors that go into each game, whether it’s a victory or a loss, and the team writers wanted to expand that conversation.

The fans, on the other hand, wasted no time providing their reasons for the defeat at the hands of New England. In their opinions, there is only one man that can be blamed for this bitter loss that put the playoffs in question.

Coaching, and being unprepared at start of game. Not hard to figure out. — Bernie Sucks (@jimpiasecki93) November 25, 2019

Following the loss on Monday, ESPN analyst Rex Ryan had no qualms about calling out the Dallas Cowboys for being “soft” during this game against the New England Patriots. As he explained on First Take, the team didn’t have the right mindset for this battle and weren’t playing to win. Ryan continued by saying that Garrett should be fired for this lack of toughness and physicality.

For many Dallas Cowboys fans, they believe that coaching is the reason why this team is unprepared each week. The Cowboys have looked sluggish during the first half of multiple games this season, and the fans believe that is owed to Garrett’s coaching.

You answer your own question in the picture you post but wont do anything about it — QB🔥 (@qbtheking2) November 25, 2019

Bremerton, Washington-based rock band MxPx once wrote a song called Is the Answer in the Question. There was a specific reason for this tune, one that certainly didn’t relate to the Dallas Cowboys even though the band members are NFL fans. However, the title is applicable in this situation given the sheer number of responses to this post on Twitter.

As many fans of “America’s Team” wrote on Monday afternoon, they believe that the close losses can be solely blamed on Jason Garrett. Having the coach as the featured photo was just evidence of this fact.

Fire Garrett Fire Garrett Fire Garrett Fire Garrett Fire Garrett Fire Garrett Fire Garrett Fire Garrett Fire Garrett Fire Garrett Fire Garrett Fire Garrett — NJ Voice (@dnjohnston1) November 25, 2019

The Dallas Cowboys are sitting at 6-5 instead of 7-4 following this loss to the New England Patriots, and the fans are not happy about that fact. They wanted Garrett fired earlier in the season after losses to the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers, and this latest game just made their feelings even stronger.

In response to the question about close losses, the Cowboys fans chose to voice their frustrations about the state of their favorite franchise. They did so by repeatedly typing one specific phrase.

I keep checking social media to see if Garrett is fired yet — Roland Trujillo (@troro711) November 25, 2019

Following the loss to the New England Patriots, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it very clear that he was truly unhappy with the way the team played and the outcome of the game. He talked about the talent level of the players on the roster and how they should be performing. Jones finished by calling out the coaching staff during his postgame interview.

For many fans, the sight of a visibly frustrated Jones meant that a change was on the way. They expected Jason Garrett to be fired no later than Monday afternoon, and they kept refreshing Twitter in search of the breaking news.

Uh…you have Jason Garrett as a head coach. Duh. Good coaches end up on the other side of the win column in those close games…see Belichick. He wins despite lack of talent. Garrett loses in spite of having an influx of talent. #FireGarrett — truth_has_no_agenda (@truth_has_not) November 25, 2019

The Dallas Cowboys have a very talent-rich roster that features an All-Pro running back in Ezekiel Elliott, the NFL’s leading passer in Dak Prescott, and one of the league’s most talented trios of wide receivers. The offensive line and defense are both considered among the best in the league. With this talent, the Cowboys should be dispatching opponents with ease.

In 2019, however, the Cowboys have struggled to defeat some of the league’s better teams, and the fans put that blame solely on the coaching staff. In their opinions, the difference between Garrett and Bill Belichick is quite stark.

The Clapper is by far the worst NFL coach when the game is on the line. I know the NFL has many terrible coaches, but this guy is Jerry’s puppet and that is why he is still coaching. Any other owner would had fired him 8 yrs ago — Orazio Azzarello (@oazzarello) November 25, 2019

2019 is going to be the final season of Jason Garrett’s tenure, isn’t it? The fans have been asking this exact question for months now. Some are convinced that losing another couple of games would be the final factor that sends him packing. However, there are others that don’t see Jerry Jones parting ways with his coach anytime soon.

As they wrote on social media, the fans believe that Garrett would have been gone from staff years ago. However, the situation in Dallas is quite unique. The fans believe that Jones is actually keeping Garrett around simply because he can control him.

I’ll happily take another loss Thursday if he’s fired Friday morning. — Merc with a mouth (@ironhandz) November 25, 2019

The Cowboys fans made it very clear on Monday that they are frustrated with the team and want Jason Garrett gone from the coaching staff. However, how far are they prepared to go to make this happen? Instead of “what would you do for a Klondike bar?” the fans are asked what they would do to see Garrett fired.

For some of the Dallas faithful, they would be on board with the Cowboys losing if it resulted in Garrett being fired. The next game on the schedule is the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving Day, and some fans are ready to kick off the holiday season with a loss.

He was only supposed to be an interim head coach over 10 years ago… SMH… we could of had multiple Super Bowls between then and now with better coaching. We’ve had great talent. It’s one of the saddest stories in sports. — Josh Rush 🇺🇸 (@JoshRush1) November 25, 2019

Back in 2010, the Dallas Cowboys fired head coach Wade Phillips after a 45-7 loss to the Green Bay Packers. This was his final opportunity to save his job, but the Cowboys were uncompetitive when it mattered. Facing a 1-7 record, Jerry Jones elevated offensive coordinator Jason Garrett to the position of interim coach until the end of the year.

However, Garrett has remained in that position ever since, and the fans are growing tired of his presence. They believe that having him leading this team has actually robbed Dallas of multiple Lombardi Trophies.