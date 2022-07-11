Conor McGregor Raises Eyebrows With Strange Social Media Post

Conor McGregor recently had some fun on social media. The UFC star was recently on Twitter Spaces signing "Gangsta's Paradise" by hip-hop legend Coolio, according to The Sun. McGregor is not known for his musical skills but had no issue doing his rendition of the top song in the United States in 1995.

"Who was the levels and the flow l have. No one that's who," McGregor wrote in a caption, per Thirsty for News. "The wall of no fame ya's can call it until I bounce in and rock it. Coolio in the gaf they call me." It's not clear as to why McGregor was singing "Gangsta's Paradise" but Coolio has ties to the former UFC Champion as he visited McGregor's Black Forge pub when he was in Dublin. McGregor purchased the bar in 2019.

The last time McGregor competed in a UFC match was July 10, 2021, when he lost to Dustin Poirier via doctor stoppage. In the match, McGregor broke his tibia, which caused him to lose the match. McGregor has lost three of his last four fights, and two of those losses were against Poirier. But despite the losses, UFC president Dana White believes McGregor can compete for a championship.

"It's gonna depend on who the champion is," White told The Underground regarding a McGregor title shot, per MMA Fighting. "The champion has some say in that, too. Who's gonna be the champ when Conor McGregor comes back? And what do they wanna do? If you look at [Charles] Oliveira, right... if it's still Oliveira by the time he comes back, maybe Oliveira wants Conor. Who knows? I don't know. We'll see what happens."

White also talked about when McGregor could return to the octagon. "There's a lot of variables that have to come together for him to come back and fight," White said. "No. 1 is health and how's his leg. Then once that's 100 percent then we'll start to figure out where he goes. Because a lot of these — we have fights made all the way up to June 18 already. Once he's 100 percent ready to go, we'll get him figured out and we'll see what's what with the lightweight division and we'll get him figured out."