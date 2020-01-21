Conor McGregor Praises Donald Trump as ‘Phenomenal’ President

Conor McGregor showed a ton of respect for President Donald Trump as he celebrated the three-year anniversary of his inauguration. The UFC star saw Trump’s tweet about being in office since 2017 and he then responded with his own tweet that showed how much he loves what Trump has done during his term as president. He also wished the country a Happy Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the end of the Tweet.

“Phenomenal President,” McGregor wrote. “Quite possibly the USA [goat emoji]. Most certainly one of them anyway, as he sits atop the shoulders of many amazing giants that came before him. No easy feet. Early stages of term also. Incredible. Congrats and Happy Martin Luther King Jr. day America”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the Tweet that Trump wrote, he claimed that African-American unemployment is at its lowest and wrote that it’s fitting that his three-year anniversary comes on MLK Day.

“It was exactly three years ago today, January 20, 2017, that I was sworn into office,” Trump tweeted. “So appropriate that today is also MLK jr DAY. African-American Unemployment is the LOWEST in the history of our Country, by far. Also, best Poverty, Youth, and Employment numbers, ever. Great!”

McGregor’s tweet led to some interesting replies. One person wrote: “Just got off the McGregor bus, I was a huge fan until this tweet, I’m sure this will cost you more fans than any fight you lose. Team Masdival, Khabib, Usman or anyone who fights you now!!!”

“Wow literally the first athlete/celebrity that had the guts to praise Trump!” another person tweeted. “Thank you.”

“It is hard for me to believe that you published this tweet,” another Twitter user added. “I thought you were trying to win back your Irish fanbase, not alienate them.”

McGregor is coming off his first UFC fight since October 2018 as he defeated Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone on Saturday night at UFC 246. The former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion defeated Cerrone in the first round via TKO and it’s his first UFC win since November 2016.

“I spent so much time in my boxing gym,” McGregor said after the fight via Yahoo Sports. “I went back to my roots, Crumlin Boxing [Club], where I began. And then what happened tonight? I smacked him with my shoulder and I smacked him with my foot.”