Cody Ince, Former Iowa Hawkeyes Football Player, Dead at 23

Cody Ince, a former offensive lineman for the Iowa Hawkeyes football team, has died. He was 23 years old. The cause of death was not announced, but USA Today said that Ince died at his home in Grantsburg, Wisconsin on Saturday.

"I am incredibly sad to hear about Cody Ince's sudden passing," Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said in a statement. "Cody was a tremendous young man, valued teammate, and contributor to our program. He loved football, fishing and hunting, and believed in the importance of family and friendships. Cody was just beginning this next chapter of his life and was about to be married. Mary and I are heartbroken for his fiancée, his family and all his friends who knew and loved him. All of us in the football program – his coaches and teammates – are mourning his loss."

Former Iowa offensive lineman Cody Ince dead at 23 https://t.co/irASWpfuAr pic.twitter.com/q2zN6J3jjn — New York Post (@nypost) July 18, 2023

Ince played for the Hawkeyes from 2018-21, appearing in 29 games with 10 starts. In 2020, Ince was named honorable mention to the All-Big Team team, starting in the team's last six games. He was set to play in the NFL, but injuries slowed his career which led to his retirement from football following the 2021 season.

"I have had the honor of knowing and playing with Cody while I was at the University of Iowa," Purdue wide receiver Tyron Tracy Jr. wrote on his memorial page (per 247Sports). "He was not only a great teammate but an amazing person! Always smiling and cracking jokes but he took his job on the field personally and I loved that about him. He used to always bring in deer jerky or sunflower seeds and he made sure I got some every time. "It's the little things that I will remember! Thank you Cody for being such an amazing person and friend!"

"My thoughts and prayers go out to all the family and friends of Cody," Sara Neuhaus wrote on the memorial page. "I got to know Cody very well and had the honor of being his barber throughout his college career at Iowa. Cody had the biggest heart. Cody once pocket-dialed me during a class, so I called him back to see about scheduling an appointment for a haircut and he had no clue he pocket-dialed me and instantly when he answered was concerned I was stranded on the side of the road with a flat tire or something and needed his help! Bless his heart! He was there for anyone and everyone. His legacy and light will continue to shine bright."