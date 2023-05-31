College Football Player Accused of Robbing Armored Car

A football player from Dartmouth College is being held without bail after being wanted as a fugitive in connection with an alleged armed robbery of an armored vehicle in Colorado earlier this year, according to Valley News. Ahmir Braxton was arrested earlier this month by police in Lebanon, New Hampshire on charges that he is one of three suspects who robbed more than $150,000 in cash while two security guards were transferring money from an armored car into a bank ATM in Colorado Springs on Feb. 24. The 19-year-old football player is also a suspect in a robbery of $83,000 in cash when a technician was servicing an ATM at another bank in Colorado Springs on Feb. 21.

Braxton is charged with aggravated robbery, theft and menacing in the Feb. 24 incident. It's not clear what was Braxton's role in the robbery or if he is the suspect who allegedly brandished a gun. One of the getaway vehicles is registered under his name, and his phone places the vehicle at the scene of the crime when it occurred. Baxton is set to appear in court in Lebanon on June 8, unless he is extradited to Colorado beforehand.

Braxton is from Colorado Springs and graduated from Vista Ridge High School. He was a four-letter winner at Vista Ridge and was team captain as a senior. Braxton joined Dartmouth in 2021 and only played in just one game in two seasons.

Dartmouth football has had a challenging offseason. In April, the school announced that head coach Buddy Teevens had his right leg amputated and suffered spinal cord injuries after his bike was hit by a pickup truck in Florida back in March. The police report stated that Teevens was hit while the truck was going 50 mph. Sammy McCorkle will serve as the interim head coach for the 2023 season.

"As Buddy continues to focus on his recovery, he has complete confidence in Coach McCorkle and his staff leading the program for the 2023 season ahead," Teevens' wife, Kirsten said in a statement. "Buddy and I are both proud of the captains [Quinten Arello, Macklin Ayers, Nick Howard and Tevita Moimoi announced after the Green-White scrimmage] selected by their peers and always cheering all the players from afar while missing our Dartmouth Football family every single day."