Jaden Hullaby, University of New Mexico Football Player, Dead at 21

Jaden Hullaby, a football player for the New Mexico Lobos and Texas Longhorns, has died, both schools announced on Monday. He was 21 years old. A relative of Hullaby posted Sunday that he had been missing since Friday and the family could not "track any of his devices." He was last seen in Dallas, and the official cause of death has not been announced.

"It's such devastating and tragic news to hear of Jaden's passing," Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said in a statement. "He was a great person and someone we all enjoyed being around, coaching and spending time with. All of our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates, and we want to send our deepest condolences to them in such a difficult time."

The Lobo family is saddened to learn of the passing of former RB/TE Jaden Hullaby. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jaden’s family and all who knew him. pic.twitter.com/UX9frCAo19 — New Mexico Football (@UNMLoboFB) May 22, 2023

Hullaby signed with Texas in 2020 and converted from running back to linebacker, according to On3 Sports. He played in the Longhorns' final two games of the 2020 season and recorded one tackle in the Alamo Bowl against Colorado. Hullaby did not play during the 2021 season, leading to him entering the transfer portal in April of last year. He signed with New Mexico State and was converted to tight end. During his time with the Lobos, Hullaby caught two passes for 44 yards along with 13 carries for 59 yards on the ground. Hullaby was a three-star recruit when coming out of high school, according to 247Sports. He played high school football in Dallas and graduated from Mansfield Timberview High School where he was named an all-state player.

When Hullaby announced he was transferring to New Mexico State, he sent an emotional message to his coaches and fans at Texas. "First, I would like to thank God for everything he has done for me, what he's doing for me, and what he will do for me!" Hullaby's message read in a graphic he posted on social media. "I would like to thank Coach (Tom) Herman, Coach Sark (Steve Sarkisian) and the University of Texas for the great experience and great people I have met during my two years in Austin, Texas. To my family, friends, and all my high school coaches; thank you for the continued support, guidance and believing in me!"