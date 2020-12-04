College Football: Full List of Bowl Games Canceled Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
Every college football team is eligible to compete in a bowl game due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the pandemic is also the reason bowl games are being canceled. As of Friday afternoon, 10 college football bowl games have been called off due to coronavirus concerns. This means there are now 33 bowl games scheduled instead of 43.
One of the bigger bowl games that has been canceled is the Sun Bowl, which pits an ACC team against a team from the Pac-12. "The Sun Bowl has historically been a way to expose our amazing City of El Paso to the rest of our country. A great way to share our culture, our community, our people, and our neighbors to the South," Football Committee Chairman and long-time Board Member John Folmer said as reported by CBS Sports.
"However, now is no time to expose players and their families to the Pandemic and being that I've been involved with Sun Bowl for almost 50 years, and it breaks my heart to do this. But it is the right thing to do." The good news is the New Year's Day Bowl games and the College Football Playoff games are still going to be played. Here's a look at the bowl games that are canceled.
Bahamas Bowl
prevnext
Bahamas Bowl update - We will see you again in 2021: https://t.co/H7sU7O51UQ#BowlGamesAreBetterInTheBahamas pic.twitter.com/PCUWra7oHo— Bahamas Bowl (@TheBahamasBowl) October 2, 2020
Celebration Bowl
prevnext
The type of championship football we love to relive! https://t.co/1QQ4okJqgk pic.twitter.com/TW2W3IonVe— Celebration Bowl (@CelebrationBowl) October 7, 2020
Fenway Bowl
prevnext
See you at Fenway in 2021! pic.twitter.com/tyGDW2lVIt— Fenway Bowl (@FenwayBowl) October 30, 2020
Hawaii Bowl
prevnext
Not just home to the @espn crew but also the @American_Conf and @ConferenceUSA teams during Bowl week. We are excited the @SheratonWaikiki will be opening its doors to guests this weekend. 🎉— Hawai'i Bowl (@HawaiiBowl) October 29, 2020
.
.#HawaiiBowl2021 #MadeInHawaiiPlayedInHawaii #Aloha #Waikiki #Sheraton #HotelPartner pic.twitter.com/EsGlPzSesw
Holiday Bowl
prevnext
We will see you in 2021, #SanDiego pic.twitter.com/PuHkUdvR85— SDCCU Holiday Bowl (@HolidayBowl) October 22, 2020
Las Vegas Bowl
prevnext
Full press release can be found in link below:https://t.co/mmHpYMmQ8X…-for-2020-season/ pic.twitter.com/c6KyiNPWAY— Las Vegas Bowl (@LasVegasBowl) December 2, 2020
Pinstripe Bowl
prevnext
Statement from the New Era Pinstripe Bowl. pic.twitter.com/OyK8lqk5Iz— NewEraPinstripeBowl (@PinstripeBowl) November 27, 2020
Quick Lane Bowl
prevnext
We want to wish everyone a safe and healthy Thanksgiving! 🧡🦃 pic.twitter.com/waOB9xXwqc— Quick Lane Bowl (@quicklanebowl) November 26, 2020
Redbox Bowl
prevnext
🏆 @RedboxBowl Champs 🏆 pic.twitter.com/CVJ7tgaxxe— Cal Football (@CalFootball) January 1, 2020
Sun Bowl
prev
The Sun Bowl is the 2nd most historic bowl game in the country and will not be played this year. https://t.co/379WvM0zkr— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 30, 2020