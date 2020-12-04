College Football: Full List of Bowl Games Canceled Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Every college football team is eligible to compete in a bowl game due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the pandemic is also the reason bowl games are being canceled. As of Friday afternoon, 10 college football bowl games have been called off due to coronavirus concerns. This means there are now 33 bowl games scheduled instead of 43.

One of the bigger bowl games that has been canceled is the Sun Bowl, which pits an ACC team against a team from the Pac-12. "The Sun Bowl has historically been a way to expose our amazing City of El Paso to the rest of our country. A great way to share our culture, our community, our people, and our neighbors to the South," Football Committee Chairman and long-time Board Member John Folmer said as reported by CBS Sports.

"However, now is no time to expose players and their families to the Pandemic and being that I've been involved with Sun Bowl for almost 50 years, and it breaks my heart to do this. But it is the right thing to do." The good news is the New Year's Day Bowl games and the College Football Playoff games are still going to be played. Here's a look at the bowl games that are canceled.