U.K. rock band Squid is having to cancel some concerts. The band took to Instagram on Tuesday to share that one of the members was in an accident that caused them to suffer facial fractures, prompting Squid to have to miss a handful of shows.

"We are extremely sad to announce that we are having to cancel our upcoming live shows in China and Malaysia," the band wrote in a joint statement. "One of us was involved in an accident and has multiple facial fractures. After an appointment with the surgical team today he has been informed that it would be unsafe for him to fly."

Squid went on to explain, "Whilst we did seriously look into using a replacement musician, the nature of our music means that this is very difficult to arrange at a few days' notice, and we would be unable to procure the necessary work permits in time."

"We were massively looking forward to playing in these new cities and meeting our fans who have been so supportive, and this outcome is very disappointing to us all," the band added. "We will work to come back and play these shows as soon as we can. In the meantime, we want to thank you for your understanding. For Sonic Jam and the China tour dates please see SoundFacts socials for information regarding refunds."