College Football Fans Want a Stetson Bennett Movie After QB Leads UGA to Second Straight National Title
Stetson Bennett is on top of the college football world as he led the Georgia Bulldogs to its second consecutive national championship. It's been a wild ride for the college football quarterback as he went from a walk-player to a college football legend. And now fans want Holywood to make a movie about Bennett's story.
Bennett played high school football at Pierce County High School in Georgia and was just a two-star quarterback. He walked on at the University of Georgia and was on the team that reached the national championship game in 2017. Bennett left UGA in 2018 and played at Jones County Junior College that season before returning to Georgia in 2019. He had his first start in 2020 and was replaced by JT Daniels later in the season. Daniels went down with an injury early in the 2021 season, and that led to Bennett taking over and never looking back.
In his career, Bennett led the Bulldogs to an SEC Championship (was also on the SEC Championship team in 2017) and two national championships. Additionally, Bennett was named MVP of the 2022 SEC Championship game as well as Offensive MVP of the national championship game twice. Here's a look at fans supporting a movie about Bennett.
Christian Bale as Bennett
Christian Bale to play Stetson Bennett in future Disney movie pic.twitter.com/w8aTVNvsif— Will Compton (@_willcompton) January 10, 2023
One fan said: "He's too young to play Stetson Bennett. Make up artists on set will have their hand full trying to age him 10 years every day before shooting begins."
Get the Popcorn Ready
This Stetson Bennett movie is just getting better and better.. pic.twitter.com/fmT556Ub4G— 🏆 ᴅᴀᴡɢꜱ ʙᴀᴄᴋ2ʙᴀᴄᴋ 🏆 (@GeorgiaBullDoge) January 10, 2023
Another person wrote: "Can't wait for the Stetson Bennett movie lol. Coming to Disney plus by 2025 or sooner I bet hahaha Best story in college football history! Yes I'm totally biased here haha Go Dawgs!"
Zac Efron as Bennett
The Stetson Bennett movie with Zach Efron is gonna be crazy in 2033 pic.twitter.com/FfluKVhfNm— Hamp (@Ron_Hamp) January 10, 2023
One person tweeted: "Stetson Bennett has a modern day Rudy story and yet I can't unsee him as a high school bully in a mid-2000's Disney Channel original movie."
Make it Happen
there is nothing or nobody I want to see depicted in a movie less than Stetson Bennett— Bennett Durando (@BennettDurando) January 10, 2023
A person said: "Stetson Bennett needs a movie and before you say no way hear my pitch…It's Rudy but he's actually good at football."
Movie for the Haters
I find all the Stetson Bennett haters hilarious. Dude is arguably the greatest QB in UGA history and people still wanna tear him down. Y'all gonna hate it when they make a movie about him.— Jake Number Three (@jakethethird) January 10, 2023
A Twitter user wrote: "Congratulations to Stetson Bennett. 4 CFP games 4 MVP'S and now back to back National Championships. No one believed in this guy, not even me. He made a believer out of everyone. MAKE A MOVIE ON THIS MAN!"
Perfect Disney Movie
I can’t wait for the Disney version of the Stetson Bennett story… they have enough material for a movie, a series, and an attraction at one of the parks! #GoDawgs— Jeff Howell (@CinciFan500) January 10, 2023
Rep. Chuck Martin wrote: "Understand it's a TEAM/me culture in Athens that Coach has built; still, who's going to play [Stetson Bennett] in the Disney movie that tells this story?
Perfect Underdog Movie
I hope they make a movie about Stetson Bennett. The ultimate underdog! #godawgs— Katie Crosby (@crosby_katie) January 10, 2023
And this fan wrote: "I will be waiting to watch that Stetson Bennett movie I'm sure filmmakers will make lol."