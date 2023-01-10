College Football Fans Want a Stetson Bennett Movie After QB Leads UGA to Second Straight National Title

By Brian Jones

Stetson Bennett is on top of the college football world as he led the Georgia Bulldogs to its second consecutive national championship. It's been a wild ride for the college football quarterback as he went from a walk-player to a college football legend. And now fans want Holywood to make a movie about Bennett's story.

Bennett played high school football at Pierce County High School in Georgia and was just a two-star quarterback. He walked on at the University of Georgia and was on the team that reached the national championship game in 2017. Bennett left UGA in 2018 and played at Jones County Junior College that season before returning to Georgia in 2019. He had his first start in 2020 and was replaced by JT Daniels later in the season. Daniels went down with an injury early in the 2021 season, and that led to Bennett taking over and never looking back. 

In his career, Bennett led the Bulldogs to an SEC Championship (was also on the SEC Championship team in 2017) and two national championships. Additionally, Bennett was named MVP of the 2022 SEC Championship game as well as Offensive MVP of the national championship game twice. Here's a look at fans supporting a movie about Bennett. 

Christian Bale as Bennett

One fan said: "He's too young to play Stetson Bennett. Make up artists on set will have their hand full trying to age him 10 years every day before shooting begins."

Get the Popcorn Ready

Another person wrote: "Can't wait for the Stetson Bennett movie lol. Coming to Disney plus by 2025 or sooner I bet hahaha Best story in college football history! Yes I'm totally biased here haha Go Dawgs!"

Zac Efron as Bennett

One person tweeted: "Stetson Bennett has a modern day Rudy story and yet I can't unsee him as a high school bully in a mid-2000's Disney Channel original movie."

Make it Happen

A person said: "Stetson Bennett needs a movie and before you say no way hear my pitch…It's Rudy but he's actually good at football."

Movie for the Haters

A Twitter user wrote: "Congratulations to Stetson Bennett. 4 CFP games 4 MVP'S and now back to back National Championships. No one believed in this guy, not even me. He made a believer out of everyone. MAKE A MOVIE ON THIS MAN!"

Perfect Disney Movie

Rep. Chuck Martin wrote: "Understand it's a TEAM/me culture in Athens that Coach has built; still, who's going to play [Stetson Bennett] in the Disney movie that tells this story?

Perfect Underdog Movie

And this fan wrote: "I will be waiting to watch that Stetson Bennett movie I'm sure filmmakers will make lol."

