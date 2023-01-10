College Football Fans Want a Stetson Bennett Movie After QB Leads UGA to Second Straight National Title

Stetson Bennett is on top of the college football world as he led the Georgia Bulldogs to its second consecutive national championship. It's been a wild ride for the college football quarterback as he went from a walk-player to a college football legend. And now fans want Holywood to make a movie about Bennett's story.

Bennett played high school football at Pierce County High School in Georgia and was just a two-star quarterback. He walked on at the University of Georgia and was on the team that reached the national championship game in 2017. Bennett left UGA in 2018 and played at Jones County Junior College that season before returning to Georgia in 2019. He had his first start in 2020 and was replaced by JT Daniels later in the season. Daniels went down with an injury early in the 2021 season, and that led to Bennett taking over and never looking back.

In his career, Bennett led the Bulldogs to an SEC Championship (was also on the SEC Championship team in 2017) and two national championships. Additionally, Bennett was named MVP of the 2022 SEC Championship game as well as Offensive MVP of the national championship game twice. Here's a look at fans supporting a movie about Bennett.