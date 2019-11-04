Colin Kaepernick Spends 32nd Birthday Feeding the Homeless

While NFL teams were spending Sunday competing for another victory and better records than their competition, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick was celebrating his 32nd birthday. However, he wasn’t out partying in a club or racing sports cars. Instead, he was roaming Oakland’s Tent City and handing out backpacks to the homeless.

According to TMZ Sports, Kaepernick and his girlfriend, Nessa, gave backpacks filled with socks, air quality masks, shampoo, and other crucial resources to the homeless in Oakland’s version of Skid Row. This was done in partnership with his foundation, Know Your Rights Camp.

To complete the experience, Kaepernick also paid for a food truck to come to Tent City and provide meals for all of the homeless in the area. All of the food was available for free due to Kaepernick footing the bill beforehand.

According to the Know Your Rights Camp, there were also fans on hand for the event and asking for photos with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback. This was fitting considering that he built up a sizable fanbase during his six seasons with the team that also included a trip to the Super Bowl. He reportedly obliged all requests for photos from the gathered crowd of locals.

Interestingly enough, this was not the first time that Kaepernick has spent his birthday helping the homeless in the Bay Area. The Know Your Rights Camp team also posted a throwback video from 2016 to show that he has been doing this work in the community for quite some time.

“A quick flashback to KYRC Oakland back in October 2016!” the caption on Instagram said. “Happy birthday to the man behind the vision that started Know Your Rights Camp! The work you do in communities all over will NEVER go unnoticed. Thank you for your selflessness, your love for the people, and for using your platforms to be a voice! WE LOVE YOU!! #IMWITHKAP #FOREVER #KYRCOakland”

Kaepernick hasn’t been a football player in the Bay Area since the end of the 2016 season, but it appears that he hasn’t forgotten the people that supported him during his brief tenure with the 49ers. Opting to spend his birthday with the homeless population instead of partying with his friends is just evidence of this fact.

