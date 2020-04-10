Colin Kaepernick: NFL Fans Got Excited After False Rumor New York Jets Signed Exiled QB

Colin Kaepernick has become one of the NFL’s biggest stories despite not playing in the league since the end of the 2016 season, and he was in the news again as one Twitter account announced he was signing a one-year, $9 million deal with the New York Jets. The tweet was false as it came from a parody Twitter account. But there were some outlets that ran with it, which led to Kaepernick being talked about once again.

The interesting thing about this is Kaepernick wouldn’t mind playing for the Jets. TMZ was the first to report the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback will contact the Jets in hopes to land a spot on the roster. It’s unclear if the Jets are interested in the Nevada alum, but it’s clear Kaepernick still wants to play in the NFL despite not playing in nearly four years.

Kaepernick has not signed with a team after he was criticized for kneeling during the national anthem all throughout the 2016 season. The reason Kaepernick was kneeling was the fact he was protesting the racial and social injustice in the U.S. Kaepernick was invited to work out in front of NFL teams last year, but he decided to work out at a high school in Atlanta in front of fans. And speaking of the fans, they want to see Kaepernick back on the field.

The Tweet

JUST IN: The New York Jets have signed free agent QB Colin Kaepernick to a 1 year / $9 million contract.



(via @AdamSchefter) pic.twitter.com/bXSZSQLtwH — Dr. McCockiner (LOOK AT PINNED TWEET) (@SuperToughScene) April 9, 2020

Here’s a look at the tweet that got everything going. Dr. McCockiner is known for reporting fake news, so this tweet is nothing new. One thing to remember is when it’s big NFL news like this. Adam Schefter of ESPN or Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network will break it first.

About Time

ABOUT TIME! — mathnbamma (@imcuriousaboutt) April 9, 2020

This fan was more than ready to see a team sign Kaepernick. Unfortunately, the fan will have to wait a little longer, and even if he does sign with a team, the question will be how much will he play. Also, will he make the team when they cut the roster down before the start of the season?

Jets are Heroes

@nyjets thank you, you’re the true heroes of 2020 — Joseph Matron (@JosephPMatron) April 9, 2020

There have been a number of heroes that have been spotlighted during the coronavirus outbreak. But this fan believes the Jets are heroes for their signing of Kaepernick. The Jets are no heroes, and even if they signed Kaepernick, they could release him if things don’t work out.

Falling for It

Blue checkmark scene pic.twitter.com/jUfKrTOtjP — Jared McHugh 🧢 (@jmchugh131) April 9, 2020

The bad news is some notable public figures didn’t realize it was a fake account, so they tweeted out the Kaepernick news. R&B singer Anita Baker and former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed are a few of the people who replied to the tweet. This means McCockiner’s tweet was a success.

Playoff Bound

FINALLYYY LETS GO JETS MAKING THE PLAYOFFS NOW — Gray Mason (@graymason_) April 9, 2020

Because of the “signing” of Kaepernick, this fan is confident the Jets will reach the playoffs. If the Jets really were to sign Kaepernick, he’s not going to be the starting quarterback, as they have Sam Darnold who had a pretty strong 2019 season.

Got Fox8

One of the reasons the Tweet went viral was the fact Fox 8 ran with it. They first wrote that Kaepernick, signed with the Jets, but when the network realized it was fake, the story was changed to a parody SportsCenter account falsely reported the signing.

Think About It

What’s so amazing about this fake is that people believe that Kaepernick has the leverage to get a $9 million deal. He hasn’t played in years and the NFL has registered almost no interest. If he were to come back, it would be for the minimum. Use your heads, guys. — Samuel H. Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) April 9, 2020

Sam Quinn of CBS Sports dropped some knowledge on Twitter users who thought the Jets signed Kaepernick. It’s very unlikely any team will sign Kaepernick for $9 million because he hasn’t played any football in nearly four years. At this point, it’s uncertain if any team will sign him because he’s been out of the league for an extended period of time.