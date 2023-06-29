Colin Kaepernick Gives Update on NFL Comeback at 35 Years Old

Colin Kaepernick hasn't played in an NFL game or been with an NFL team since the end of the 2016 season. However, that doesn't mean the former San Francsico 49ers quarterback is announcing his retirement anytime soon. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Kaepernick said he trains five to six days a week and can easily throw the ball father than 60 years.

"I'm going to keep pushing," Kaepernick said. "I'm going to keep fighting for it because I know I can step on the field and play. Every workout, every opportunity I've had to show that, the feedback has always been positive. Everything from, 'He's still an elite player,' to 'The workout was great; it was better than expected.'"

Kaepernick, 35, went on to say, "When I had my workout with the Raiders last year, even training with guys, there's a decent amount of people who may have forgotten what I was capable of doing on the field, so any chance to be able to remind people of what I can do out there, I look forward to and embrace, and I look forward to the day that I get to step on the field and show people what I can do."

Last year, Kaepernick had a workout with the Las Vegas Raiders, but the team never signed him. "I've heard a lot of excuses over the years," Kaepernick says, "but most of the time it ends up, 'Oh, we're going to see how the guys that we have do.' With the Raiders' situation last year, that was Stidham and Nick Mullens, which to me, you just compare résumés and capabilities, on top of the workout and the feedback, it's like, 'O.K., cool.'

"Obviously, there's something else within this decision. To me, that's typically what it ends up being, or has been for the last seven years. So, I just want the opportunity to come in, show what I can do on the field. Judge me based upon that, not the political bias that you have."

During the 2016 season, Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice. Once the 2016 season ended, Kaepernick opted out of his contract and has been a free agent ever since. Kaepernick played for the 49ers for six seasons (2011-2016) and recorded 12,271 passing yards 2,300 rushing yards, 72 passing touchdowns and 13 rushing touchdowns in 69 games.