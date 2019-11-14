Colin Kaepernick Could Back out of NFL’s Private Workout, According to Reports

Colin Kaepernick is set to work out for NFL teams in Atlanta on Saturday, but it’s now very possible it won’t happen. According to multiple reports, it’s likely the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback could back out of the private workout due to a number of variables. The first has to do with the date of the workout which is on a Saturday. Whenever a free agent works out for a team, it’s done on a Tuesday so coaches and general managers can observe the player.

“According to the source, Kaepernick was told that the NFL needed a response ‘in two hours’ if he was serious about the opportunity. Kaepernick and his representatives scrambled to rearrange their schedules to fit in the request, but several around Kaepernick wondered why it came in such an urgent manner. For one, a Saturday tryout conflicts with the regular NFL scouting of college football games; for another, forcing high-end NFL personnel to get on flights to and from Atlanta hours before Sunday’s kickoffs seems likely to limit the number of attendees,” Tyler Tynes of The Ringer wrote.

Adam Schefter of ESPN even said on the show Get Up. He commented, “I can’t tell you that that workout is happening … I’m not convinced it will.”

When Kaepernick learned about the workout, he released a statement on the matter on Twitter: “I’m just getting word from my representatives that the NFL league office reached out to them about a workout in Atlanta on Saturday. I’ve been in shape and ready for this for 3 years, can’t wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday.”

Because Sunday is game day for most NFL teams, coaches and general managers can’t attend a free-agent workout on Saturday. It’s possible Kaepernick could not attend the workout in Atlanta and wait until a team calls him for a private session with a coach and GM watching him.

If Kaepernick does not attend, it’s likely he won’t play in the NFL again. It’s also possible the NFL calls the who thing off because as of Wednesday night, no coach was set up to run the session and there were no players scheduled to catch passes from Kaepernick. So it looks like the NFL could be in for a very interesting weekend.