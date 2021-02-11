Colin Cowherd Hospitalized, Blood Clot Found in Lung

✖

Colin Cowherd was MIA from the Fox Sports roster over the Super Bowl weekend due to an emergency hospital visit. The sports media personality was rushed to a hospital on Saturday night where doctors found a blood clot in his lung that was affecting his breathing. After Cowherd didn't appear on his radio show "The Herd" on Monday or Tuesday, the host shared an update with his followers via Instagram.

"I apologize for not being there on the biggest days of the year for my show. The staff’s been amazing, the support from Fox Sports and iHeartRadio has been unbelievable," he said in the video. "I mean, really touching. I’m going to be back on the air as soon as I can. I went for a 30-minute walk today, which is amazing considering where I was 48 hours ago. I had a massage today to increase blood circulation. I’m doing all I can. I’m attacking this. I’ll be back soon. Thank you for your patience. I appreciate it. And I just want to thank everybody for the support. It’s been incredibly touching. It’s been an emotional couple of days. Thanks."

On Wednesday, Cowherd revealed one of America's most famous NBA stars called to check in with him, making his wife "almost spit out her coffee" –– Charles Barkley. "Just got one of the best phone calls of my life," he said. "Thanks to all of you for the thoughtful messages. Back VERY soon." As he updated his fans, telling them that he's in much better spirits, his social media seems to serve as confirmation. He gave his two cents on the recent Tom Brady speculations, admitting that "DrunkTom Brady is only speculation. Not able to confirm. My sources say 'extended bro hug.' Do not believe false and salacious reports. More journalism later."

The host is one of the few insiders with information on the seven-time Super Bowl champion. Cowherd was one of the first journalists to report Brady was making the transition to Tampa Bay in March of 2020. "He has made a decision," Cowherd said. "I am told Tampa is the choice and he will sign tomorrow." Cowherd revealed his source is not on the football side, but someone with close ties to Brady. "It is a source of wealth and celebrity connected to sports that knows Tom."