Cole Pensick, Former Nebraska Lineman, Dies in Car Crash

Cole Pensick, a former offensive lineman for the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team, died in a car accident on Saturday, according to TMZ Sports. He was 32 years old. The Polk County Sherriff's office told TMZ Sports they responded to a call on Saturday morning after receiving a report for a pickup truck that was off the roadway and in between trees. When arriving on the scene, police found Pensick who was driving a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado. Police said that Pensick was involved in a single-vehicle accident after failing to stop and a stop sign and leaving the road. He died on the scene.

"Mourning the loss of one of our own," Nebraska said in a statement. "On behalf of the Nebraska Football program, our deepest condolences go out to the family, friends & teammates of former Husker lineman, Cole Pensick, who passed away yesterday at the age of 32."

Pensick played center and guard during his time at Nebraska. He played in all 13 games and started in 12 during the 2013 season which was his senior year. His production in 2013 led to him being named a Second Team All-Big Team by the league's coaches. Pensick was the son of Dan Pensick, a former Nebraska football player from 1977 to 1979.

Cole Pensick received various tributes on social media. One person wrote: "This is just incredibly sad news. Several of us on the Redcast coached Cole in youth football for 2 seasons along with his father, Dan (also worked with his mother Bev). The Pensick's are an incredible family. Please keep them in your thoughts & prayers."

"So sad to hear of one of my former players at Nebraska passing away," another person on social media wrote. "Cole Pensick had an awesome personality and even better family. Gonna miss you young man. RIP Cole. Love you brother."

Pensick is the second former Nebraska football player to die in a car accident in recent months Former Cornhusker offensive lineman Mark Pelini died in a crash in Indiana back in October after his truck hit a deer and collided with another car, according to reports. Pelini played for the school from 2010-2014 and was a three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection.