Cody Rhodes and Wife Brandi Are Getting Their Own Reality Show

✖

Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes are about to become reality TV stars. On Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite, it was announced the two AEW stars and executives are getting their own reality show. TNT has ordered a new unscripted series called Rodes to the Top from Warner Bros. The show will go inside the lives of the Rhodes family as they navigate their growing family while continuing to build AEW. A release date for Rhodes to the Top was not annoucned.

"Since the late 1960s, the Rhodes family has been in one spotlight or another,” Cody and Brandi Rhodes said in a statement. “People think they know us, but this show is the first true look behind the curtain and beyond the ring. They’ll see us fail and succeed, but most importantly, they’ll see us bet on ourselves as we travel the Rhodes to the top.”

Each episode will be 30 minutes long and will take a closer look at how the couple manages their lives outside the ring while surrounded by their wrestling stars, family and friends. Cody and Brandi got married in 2013 and are expecting their first child.

“I’ve witnessed firsthand the passion and dedication that Cody and Brandi put into every facet of their life and know how much that plays an instrumental role in the success and expansion of AEW,” Sam Linsky, Co-Head of Scripted for TBS, TNT and truTV, said in a press release. “Now the world will get an inside look at how they balance their personal wrestling careers, their training center, and their executive roles at AEW as they venture into one of the most intimidating chapters of life, parenthood.”

Cody Rhodes is the son of late wrestling legend in WWE Hall of Fame Dusty Rhodes. He also the brother to Dustin Rhodes, current AEW star who also competed in WWE and WCW. Cody, who spent time in WWE, is an executive vice president at AEW as well as a competitor, winning the AEW TNT Championship twice. Brandi Rhodes is the chief band officer of AEW and also competes in the ring. She also worked in WWE and did competitive figure skating before entering the world of pro wrestling.

“I’m thrilled to expand AEW’s relationship with WarnerMedia and TNT, and Rhodes to the Top will represent a new outlet in which our fans can further connect with characters they already love, and new viewers can discover these personalities for the first time,” Tony Khan, Founder, CEO, GM & Head of Creative of AEW, said in a statement. “With our flagship show Dynamite and now Rhodes to the Top, in addition to our third hour of wrestling programming coming to TNT later this year, 2021 will be a historic year for AEW and our partnership with WarnerMedia.”