See President Donald Trump’s Entrance at National Championship, Gets ‘USA’ Chant

President Donald Trump journeyed to New Orleans on Monday to watch the College Football Playoffs National Championship battle between the LSU Tigers and the Clemson Tigers. Those in attendance were reportedly excited to see him, and they responded by cheering as he walked onto the field. They also chanted “U-S-A” for minutes on end.

Heading into the biggest game in college football, it was a well-known fact that Trump would be in attendance to watch LSU and Clemson face off at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Security had been heightened, and the expectations were that he would be met with a significant number of cheers.

According to NOLA.com, the Secret Service will be helping run security for the National Championship. They are joined by the New Orleans Police Department, the Louisiana State Police,the U.S. Coast Guard, and the F.B.I. The authorities told the fans that they needed to be patient and expect delays while attempting to enter the stadium for the game.

“Obviously, his presence brings an added level of security, but we are working very closely with our local partners to coordinate all of our efforts to make it as seamless as possible,” said Leslie Pichon, the head agent of the Secret Service’s New Orleans office.

This was not the first time that Trump has been faced with mixed responses at a sporting event. He was on hand for Game 5 of the World Series when the Washington Nationals hosted the Houston Astros.

The crowd was against him, booing his presence. There were also cries of “lock him up” coming from the crowd. Other individuals brought out a banner that read: “Impeach Trump.” Those in attendance were not happy to share the same stadium space with the president, and they made it very clear.

Trump’s other major public appearance at a sporting event, Alabama vs. LSU, had a decidedly different tone. This game took place at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, which was filled with football fans of both the Tigers and the Crimson Tide. There were protesters outside of the stadium prior to the game, as well as an inflatable Baby Trump blimp.

Inside the stadium, however, the tone was different. Trump was met with an overwhelmingly positive response. There was a smattering of boos, but the majority of fans were excited to see him. Many even chanted “U-S-A” at the sight of him and his entourage.

This difference in reception certainly created questions about how the fans in New Orleans would react to Trump’s presence. The answer has now been provided after his arrival on Monday.

(Photo Credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)