College Football: The 7 Teams That Could Win the 2021 National Championship

College football is back, which means Saturdays will feature fans cheering for their favorite teams at schools all over the country. Last year was different as the COVID-19 pandemic altered seasons for nearly all the teams and a limited amount of fans were allowed to attend games. This year, things are back to normal as the season started on time with packed stadiums.

That leads to the question of who will win the College Football Playoff Championship. Alabama enters the season as the top-ranked team in the country and the defending champions. The Crimson Tide lost some talented players but show no signs of slowing down.

"Winning, sort of, has a price," Alabama coach Nick Saban said, per 247Sports. "How resilient are you gonna be? It's a little easier to get complacent and have a little bit of a latent disregard for what's right. I just look at every year as a new season, like I took a new job and this is a new team and what do we gotta do to get them to play well. You always lose about 25 percent of your team so that is a challenge in and of itself." Here's a look at seven teams that could win the national title in January.