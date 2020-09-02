Chiefs Fans Congratulate Patrick Mahomes on His Engagement
Tuesday night, the Kansas City Chiefs took part in a ceremony at Arrowhead Stadium to receive their Super Bowl LIV championship rings. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes also handed out a ring of his own. He proposed to longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews and showcased the massive accessory on his Instagram Stories.
When fans of the Chiefs heard this news, many expressed their excitement on social media. Several said that Mahomes is the only thing on the planet that is "2020-proof," citing his trip to Disney World, the celebration at Lake Tahoe and his engagement. Others, however, expressed sadness. As the man to deliver a Lombardi Trophy to residents of Missouri, Mahomes is the "dream man" for several members of the fanbase. Now he is off the market, and the fans wanted to express sadness about that fact.
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany are engaged! pic.twitter.com/3uICPmn6YO— Colton Richardson (@ColtonR_15) September 2, 2020
prevnext
I’m happy that Patrick Mahomes and his girlfriend got engaged though I wish it could’ve been me— k-dubs (apartment haver) (@cowlonfull) September 2, 2020
Patrick Mahomes won the Super Bowl and got engaged... he’s the only one enjoying 2020— ashlee 🦋 (@AshleeMichele47) September 2, 2020
prevnext
Look who got engaged!!! Mahomes and Brittany!!👌🏽👀💎💘 pic.twitter.com/fShC5rNMmn— Makingiteasier (@Galvao413) September 2, 2020
Patrick Mahomes just proposed to his girlfriend and I feel like my best friend just got engaged.😭— Nathan (@TheNateBole) September 2, 2020
prevnext
Patrick Mahomes got engaged to his girlfriend Brittany Matthews AND HOLY GOD LOOK AT THAT FREAKING THING! pic.twitter.com/KgT4SYQj1M— Nicky Football (@GetNickG) September 2, 2020
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany getting engaged is the highlight of my week— gabbi cook (@Gabbi_Cook) September 2, 2020
prevnext
Patrick Mahomes just got engaged. The Chiefs offseason is truly one big party— Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) September 2, 2020
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes got engaged today 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺— Taylor (@Mashtaylor2) September 2, 2020
prevnext
Patrick Mahomes and I are both 24 and he’s out here living his best life winning Super Bowls, getting engaged, being MVP and I’m here stuffing my face with Oreos while I wait for my video to upload to my 53 subscribers on YouTube. pic.twitter.com/GzUwdIzTJa— Gabe (@guru_gabe) September 2, 2020
Mahomes just proposed to Brittany Lynne!#BrittanyMahomes #mahomesengaged #mahomesGettingMarried!#ChiefsKingdom #chiefs #ChiefsRingCeremony and Britt got the best one! 🥂🍾💎🎁🎉 pic.twitter.com/gSAgBw1kfq— Vote Early (@AlexisCeule) September 2, 2020
prevnext
Mahomes is now engaged and when my girlfriend found out, she acted as if I proposed. So excited for Pat & Brittany! 💍#RingSzn— Chiefs Daily (@chiefsdaily15) September 2, 2020
Patrick Mahomes got a Super Bowl ring today and then got engaged. A couple of weeks ago, he got a contract worth half a billion. The man is the only person on the planet that is 2020-proof.— Patrick Allen (@RPatrickAllen) September 2, 2020
Congratulations to Patrick Mahomes on becoming engaged to Brittany Matthews! Both of them got rings today. #Chiefs #ChiefsKingdom— Chiefs Hive (@chiefshive) September 2, 2020
prev