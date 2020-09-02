Chiefs Fans Congratulate Patrick Mahomes on His Engagement

Tuesday night, the Kansas City Chiefs took part in a ceremony at Arrowhead Stadium to receive their Super Bowl LIV championship rings. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes also handed out a ring of his own. He proposed to longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews and showcased the massive accessory on his Instagram Stories.

When fans of the Chiefs heard this news, many expressed their excitement on social media. Several said that Mahomes is the only thing on the planet that is "2020-proof," citing his trip to Disney World, the celebration at Lake Tahoe and his engagement. Others, however, expressed sadness. As the man to deliver a Lombardi Trophy to residents of Missouri, Mahomes is the "dream man" for several members of the fanbase. Now he is off the market, and the fans wanted to express sadness about that fact.