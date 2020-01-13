Chiefs’ Eric Fisher Channels ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin With Epic Playoff Celebration

Sunday night, the Kansas City Chiefs overcame an early 24-0 deficit to defeat the Houston Texans and secure a spot in the AFC Championship. This was the largest comeback in NFL Playoffs history, and it deserved a fitting celebration. Tackle Eric Fisher reacted to the win by taking two beers from the stands and crushing them like “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

Following a late touchdown by backup tight end Blake Bell, the members of the Chiefs offense raced to the stands to celebrate with the fans. Some players jumped into the crowd while Fisher simply grabbed the beers and celebrated like a professional wrestler.

“That’s like 40 dollars worth of beer,” wrote one fan in response to the celebration. Others said that Fisher needed to pay the man’s mortgage. They believe that beer at an NFL stadium costs roughly the same as a house payment.

Stone Cold saw the celebration on Sunday night, and he appreciated it. He posted a video of the Chiefs tackle and added in a fitting soundtrack. Others simply responded by posting wrestling Gifs or writing that “Stone Cold said so!”

This touchdown by Bell was a critical play in Sunday’s romp. It increased Kansas City’s lead to 48-31, further cementing the victory and the spot in the AFC Championship. The Texans had complete control of the game early, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes responded with five touchdowns and paved the way for the 51-31 win.

This comeback performance energized the crowd, as well as Fisher, and now the Chiefs will be hosting the Tennessee Titans next week with the opportunity to secure a spot in Super Bowl LIV. Although Fisher may first be receiving a FedEx envelope from the league offices.

Following a game between the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills in December, cornerback Marcus Peters was fined $14,037 for jumping into the stands and drinking a beer. He was celebrating a fourth-down stop that secured the victory for Baltimore, but the NFL did not appreciate the manner in which he chose to do so.

If the league uses the same mindset, they will likely fine Fisher for his Stone Cold celebration on Sunday night. The NFL viewed Peters’ beer drinking as unsportsmanlike conduct due to “celebrating with a prop.” Fisher’s primetime moment will likely be given the same designation.

Photo Credit: Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images