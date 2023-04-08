Chelsea Green Hospitalized Just Days After WWE's WrestleMania
Despite her fun appearance at WrestleMania, WWE Superstar Chelsea Green was missing from all the company's shows this week. Many wrestling fans assumed that she was simply bumped off her usual stomping grounds, WWE Raw, on Monday night due to the chaos Vince McMahon caused to the backstage creative process. However, the former world champion of Impact Wrestling's Knockouts division was actually dealing with a medical issue.
On Thursday, Green revealed she had to go to the emergency room sometime after the company's WrestleMania festivities. She was then hospitalized and diagnosed with a distended gall bladder as well as "a severe stomach bug." The wrestler, who returned to the company at this year's Royal Rumble, attached a selfie from the hospital along with the update.
I thought I celebrated my first Mania too hard 😝🍹… turns out I actually had a severe stomach bug & a distended gall bladder.— CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) April 7, 2023
(Thank god the manager of the ER took care of me. Will NOT be filing any complaints this weekend.) pic.twitter.com/173sIM2y5t
Green's update of course drew plenty of well wishes from fans, but it also drew some fun in-character reactions from her fellow WWE Superstars. She and Asuka furthered their beef, and on-screen authority figure Adam Pearce continued to stoke Green's hatred of any and all managers. Green's husband Matt Cardona (f.k.a. Zack Ryder in WWE), also took a second to make a joke at his wife's expense. Scroll on to see some of the reactions.
Asuka Reacts to Chelsea Green's Hospitalization
I am ready to fight you now. 👊🤡 https://t.co/lQJ0oe1YCH pic.twitter.com/Z8VbkWUqWB— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) April 7, 2023
Adam Pearce Reacts to Chelsea Green's Hospitalization
Speaking of blue drool. Bring me a doctor’s note and we’ll talk. 🤷♂️ https://t.co/zq16pnF5Ll pic.twitter.com/eGZRc4oNSs— Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) April 7, 2023
Chelsea Green Is Less Than Thrilled With Adam Pearce's Response
Oh NOWWWWW you wanna manage!? https://t.co/ZmP7Lf8wd7 pic.twitter.com/9KpYtvas8n— CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) April 7, 2023
Chelsea Green Reacts to Asuka Antagonizing Her
If she doesn’t stop this… I swear to HHH… 🤬 https://t.co/IA2Cl5dGJJ— CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) April 7, 2023
Chelsea Green's Husband, Matt Cardona, Cracks a Joke
Some people just can’t handle Disneyland https://t.co/EDtCNDH2tS— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) April 7, 2023
WWE/WCW Legend Lance Storm Joins In
Oh don’t you worry, I’ve already aired my grievances with HIS manager!!!!!!!!!!!!! 😒🤢 Catering will now be kobe beef or NOTHING.— CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) April 7, 2023
Steph De Lander (f.k.a. WWE's Persia Pirotta) Chimes In
Omggggggg sending you good vibes! 🫶🏼❤️— Steph De Lander (@stephdelander) April 7, 2023