Chelsea Green Hospitalized Just Days After WWE's WrestleMania

By John Connor Coulston

Despite her fun appearance at WrestleMania, WWE Superstar Chelsea Green was missing from all the company's shows this week. Many wrestling fans assumed that she was simply bumped off her usual stomping grounds, WWE Raw, on Monday night due to the chaos Vince McMahon caused to the backstage creative process. However, the former world champion of Impact Wrestling's Knockouts division was actually dealing with a medical issue.

On Thursday, Green revealed she had to go to the emergency room sometime after the company's WrestleMania festivities. She was then hospitalized and diagnosed with a distended gall bladder as well as "a severe stomach bug." The wrestler, who returned to the company at this year's Royal Rumble, attached a selfie from the hospital along with the update.

Green's update of course drew plenty of well wishes from fans, but it also drew some fun in-character reactions from her fellow WWE Superstars. She and Asuka furthered their beef, and on-screen authority figure Adam Pearce continued to stoke Green's hatred of any and all managers. Green's husband Matt Cardona (f.k.a. Zack Ryder in WWE), also took a second to make a joke at his wife's expense. Scroll on to see some of the reactions.

Asuka Reacts to Chelsea Green's Hospitalization

prevnext

Adam Pearce Reacts to Chelsea Green's Hospitalization

prevnext

Chelsea Green Is Less Than Thrilled With Adam Pearce's Response

prevnext

Chelsea Green Reacts to Asuka Antagonizing Her

prevnext

Chelsea Green's Husband, Matt Cardona, Cracks a Joke

prevnext

WWE/WCW Legend Lance Storm Joins In

prevnext

Steph De Lander (f.k.a. WWE's Persia Pirotta) Chimes In

prev
0comments
Start the Conversation

of