Chelsea Green Hospitalized Just Days After WWE's WrestleMania

Despite her fun appearance at WrestleMania, WWE Superstar Chelsea Green was missing from all the company's shows this week. Many wrestling fans assumed that she was simply bumped off her usual stomping grounds, WWE Raw, on Monday night due to the chaos Vince McMahon caused to the backstage creative process. However, the former world champion of Impact Wrestling's Knockouts division was actually dealing with a medical issue.

On Thursday, Green revealed she had to go to the emergency room sometime after the company's WrestleMania festivities. She was then hospitalized and diagnosed with a distended gall bladder as well as "a severe stomach bug." The wrestler, who returned to the company at this year's Royal Rumble, attached a selfie from the hospital along with the update.

I thought I celebrated my first Mania too hard 😝🍹… turns out I actually had a severe stomach bug & a distended gall bladder.

(Thank god the manager of the ER took care of me. Will NOT be filing any complaints this weekend.) pic.twitter.com/173sIM2y5t — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) April 7, 2023

Green's update of course drew plenty of well wishes from fans, but it also drew some fun in-character reactions from her fellow WWE Superstars. She and Asuka furthered their beef, and on-screen authority figure Adam Pearce continued to stoke Green's hatred of any and all managers. Green's husband Matt Cardona (f.k.a. Zack Ryder in WWE), also took a second to make a joke at his wife's expense. Scroll on to see some of the reactions.