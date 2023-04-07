WWE Apologizes for Using Auschwitz Footage in 'WrestleMania' Promo

WWE is issuing an apology after an image from the Auschwitz concentration camp was used for its biggest event of the year. According to CBS News, the image was used in a promotional clip prior to a match between Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The Auschwitz Memorial criticized WWE for using the image, leading to the professional wrestling company releasing a statement.

"We had no knowledge of what was depicted," the statement said, per PEOPLE. "As soon as we learned, it was removed immediately." The image came during a video package in which Dominik Mysterio says he served "hard time" in prison before images of jails appeared on the screen, including the Auschwitz concentration camp.

"The fact that Auschwitz image was used to promote a WWE match is hard to call 'an editing mistake,' " the Auschwitz Memorial said in a tweet this week. "Exploiting the site that became a symbol of enormous human tragedy is shameless and insults the memory of all victims of Auschwitz."

Auschwitz was the largest concentration camp in Germany from 1940-1045. According to the Auschwitz Memorial, an estimated 1.1 million were killed in Auschwitz. Per CBS News, there were an estimated six million Jewish people in Europe that were killed in the Holocaust by Nazi Germany. Millions of others were also killed by the Nazi regime.

People on social media shared their thoughts on WWE for using the image. One person wrote: "Taking a wild guess that they searched a stock footage site for prisons and didn't know it was friggen Auschwitz. It is exceedingly unlikely this was on purpose.

"This is absolutely disgusting," another person wrote. "Whoever at WWE made this promo video and those who approved it for live television should be held accountable. There is no place for this to be used for any sort of storyline, video especially in sports entertainment. Do better WWE!

This comes at not the best time for WWE. Fans are taking aim at executive chairman Vince McMahon for being in charge of creative following the sale of the company. Some of the moves McMahon is blamed for are Cody Rhodes losing the main event match to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, The Street Profits losing to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn on WWE Raw, Seth Rollin's segment being cut on Raw, and Bayley not showing up on Raw at all.