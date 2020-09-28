'Cheer': Monica Aldama Says She Doesn't Know About Any Season 2 Plans

✖

The Netflix series Cheer was a big hit, which led to it being nominated for six Emmy Awards. However, will there be a Season 2 of Cheer? E! News recently caught up with Monica Aldama, the head coach of the Navarro College cheerleading team that is featured in Cheer and was asked about plans for a new season.

"I don't know anything about a season two," she said. "We are just happy to keep enjoying all of the wonderful things that are happening with season one." The first season of Cheer took a look at Navarro College and its quest to win a national championship. If there is a second season, it's possible it won't air until late 2021 or early 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It would make sense for Netflix to give Cheer a second season since it won an Emmy for Oustanding Unstructured Reality Program.

"We are so excited about being nominated for six Emmys," Aldama said to E! News. "I mean, that's something that we're not familiar with and obviously we love trophies. So any time you get a trophy, it's not really about the piece of metal that you're actually receiving, it's about being recognized for an accomplishment."

Currently, Aldama is taking part in the new season of Dancing with the Stars. When talking to PEOPLE earlier this month, the 47-year old revealed she is still coaching the squad in Navarro College while competing on the show, saying, "I'm so lucky to be able to have both Kailee and Andy with this."

"But I was still in Corsicana when the team got there, so I was able to have a practice with them before I left," she added. "And then we've done some Zooms, and I get videos every single day of practice, check-ins and stuff. So, even though I'm not technically there, I still feel like I'm a part of the process."

Aldama also shared her thoughts on Cheer castmate and one of her student-athletes, Jerry Harris, being arrested on child pornography charges. "My heart is shattered into a million pieces. I am devastated by this shocking, unexpected news," Aldama wrote on Instagram, "Our children must be protected from abuse and exploitation, and I'm praying hard for the victims and everyone affected. Please respect our privacy as our family mourns during this heartbreaking time."