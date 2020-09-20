Emmys 2020: Amy Schumer Shares Acceptance Speech With Fans After Losing to Netflix's 'Cheer'

✖

Comedian Amy Schumer had hopes of winning an Emmy for her quarantine cooking show, Amy Schumer Learns to Cook. She lost to Netflix's Cheer, but Schumer still released a victory speech. She posted a pre-recorded clip on Instagram that featured her entire family and Gene's nanny, Jane.

"This is the video they’ll play if we win an Emmy. Jane, who do we want to thank?" Schumer asked as the family gathered around the table. "Thanks for the people who are watching our show, thanks for all the support and love. Thank you Food Network, thanks to Amy especially and Chris, and this little guy," Jane said while patting the infant on the head.

"Emmy loss," Schumer captioned her video on Instagram. "The vid we made in case we won. We lost to Cheer! I loved cheer! [Amy Schumer Learns to Cook]." The fans reacted to the acceptance speech by praising Schumer's sense of humor, as well as grace in defeat. Many also asked Schumer to continue filming her show in the future due to it providing "the only source of happiness" in 2020.

Cheer, which follows the cheerleading program at Navarro College in Texas, won the Emmy in the Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program category. The series beat Netflix's Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up, VH1’s RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked, Food Network’s Amy Schumer Learns To Cook: Lunch Break and Pasta Night and HBO’s We’re Here. Prior to the loss, Food Network's President, Courtney White, wrote that "The nanny holds the camera, as Chris makes incredibly delicious food and Amy's sharp wit delivers laugh out loud moments all the way through."

The news of Cheers' victory follows a week of controversy surrounding one of the series' stars. Jerry Harris was arrested on child pornography charges three days after the FBI searched his home in Naperville, Illinois. He was charged in federal court in Chicago on Thursday.

"We categorically dispute the claims made against Jerry Harris, which are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager. We are confident that when the investigation is completed, the true facts will be revealed," Harris' reps said in a statement. Along with being arrested, the mother of the alleged victims filed a lawsuit against Harris and the United States All Star Federation (USASF), Varsity Spirit, LLC, and Cheer Athletics. The lawsuit alleges sexual exploitation and abuse by Harris that began when the twin boys were 13.