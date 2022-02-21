Charley Taylor, NFL Hall of Fame Wide Receiver, Dead at 80

Charley Taylor, a legendary wide receiver who played his entire career in Washington, died on Saturday, the team announced. He was 80 years old. Taylor was a member of Washington from 1964 to 1977 and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1984. He was also selected as one of the 70 best players in team history.

“We are incredibly saddened to hear the news about the passing of the great Charley Taylor,” Washington owners Dan and Tanya Snyder said in a statement. “He represented the organization with excellence and class. … Charley was a great man and will be sorely missed by all. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Patricia and the entire Taylor family during this time.”

Taylor made a huge impact to start the season as he was named NFL Rookie of the Year in 1964. In that season, Taylor caught 53 passes for 814 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed for 755 yards and five touchdowns on 199 carries. Taylor was named to the Pro Bowl in 1967 in his first four seasons and was selected to the All-Pro First Team after posting 70 receptions for 990 yards and nine touchdowns.

“Taylor is probably the greatest natural player I’ve ever seen,” head coach Bill McPeak said of Taylor after he was named Rookie of the Year. “He combines power, speed and fine open-field moves.” Taylor led the NFL in receptions in 1966 and 1967. Along with making the All-Pro First Team in 1967, Taylor was selected to the All-Pro Second Team in 1964, 1966m 1968 and 1974. He finished his career with 649 receptions, 9,110 yards and 79 touchdowns. Taylor is also a member of the 1960s All-Decade Team.

“As a kid who loved football, I watched the Washington teams of the 1970s compete at a high level and quickly became a fan of the player wearing No. 42. He seemed to make everything look so easy,” said Jim Porter, President of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Charley was never a man of many words, and in his brief Enshrinement speech, he didn’t say much about the game. He mentioned God several times. He thanked God for his good fortunes and he expressed his deep belief in God,” he continued. “We extend our thoughts and prayers to Charley’s wife, Pat, and the entire family and take comfort that their faith will help see them through this difficult time.”