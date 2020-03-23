Charles Barkley Coronavirus COVID-19 Test Results Revealed

Charles Barkley just got the news concerning his coronavirus test results. On Monday, the Basketball Hall of Famer announced that his test results came back negative. Barkley announced earlier this month he was under self-quarantine and got himself tested because he was feeling sick.

“I’ve received my COVID-19 test results this morning & they are negative,” he said in a statement via Richard Deitsch of The Athletic. I’d like to thank everyone for reaching out and expressing your concern and support. You all be safe and please take the necessary actions to help ensure your well-being.” When Barkley announced he got tested for coronavirus, he explained what he was doing before he fell ill.

“I spent the earlier part of the week in NYC, when I got to Atlanta yesterday I wasn’t feeling well,” Barkley told his co-hosts, per the New York Post. “I talked to a couple people at Turner and a couple of doctors, and they told me to self-quarantine for the next 48 hours. I started yesterday. This is my second day. I haven’t been feeling great and they didn’t want me taking any chances. I went and took the coronavirus test late this afternoon. I haven’t got the results back yet.”

Barkley made the announcement shortly after the NBA announced the 2020 season has been suspended after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. From there, sever other players tested positive for COVID-19 including Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics and Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets. Commissioner Adam Silver sent a letter fans and said the league will be suspended for at least 30 days. However, it’s now likely the NBA won’t return until mid to late June due to growing pandemic.

“In the meantime, we will continue to coordinate with infectious disease and public health experts along with government officials to determine safe protocols for resuming our games,” Silver said in the letter. “As we develop the appropriate course for future NBA games and events, we will keep you informed of any changes as soon as they happen. Tickets already purchased for a postponed game will be honored when the game is rescheduled. If games are not played or played in an empty arena, teams will work with fans on a credit for a future game or a refund.”

Barkley played in the NBA from 1984-2000 and was an 11-time all-star. He was named NBA MVP in 1993 when he was a member of the Phoenix Suns.