Chargers Channel 'Blue's Clues' to Celebrate Free Agent Addition

Free agency is underway and NFL teams are scrambling to land the top talent available on the market. The Los Angeles Chargers added a big name to the offensive line and then celebrated with a bizarre video. The team channeled Blue's Clues and brought back Steve.

The video featured the former host of Blue's Clues during a special edition of "Mail Time." He sang the "We Just Got a Letter" song while waving around the envelope. Once he opened the letter, however, the contents featured footage of offensive lineman Corey Linsley. The Chargers just added Linsley to the roster on a five-year, $62.5 million deal.

"SOCIAL MEDIA TEAM DOESNT MISS," one fan commented on social media after watching the special video. Several others weighed in and expressed appreciation for the unique approach to confirming the signing. Although a few wanted to know if the Chargers would continue adding pieces to make the offense better.

A fifth-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Linsley spent the first seven years of his career in the NFC North. He became one of the best centers in the NFL while starting all 99 games in which he has appeared and earned an All-Pro nomination in 2020. Now the 29-year-old is cashing in with a lucrative deal that makes him the highest-paid center in the entire NFL.

With a rookie quarterback in Justin Herbert under center, the Chargers found considerable success on offense during the 2020 season. However, the team needed to bolster the offensive line and better protect him. Adding Linsley was one step in the process, and the team chose to celebrate by throwing back to some classic Blue's Clues. The Chargers later added former Pittsburgh Steelers guard Matt Feiler.

The Chargers are not the only team making moves in the AFC West. The Las Vegas Raiders signed wide receiver John Brown and standout pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue. The Kansas City Chiefs strengthened the offensive line by signing former New England Patriots guard Joe Thuney. The Denver Broncos, on the other hand, focused on keeping key players such as safety Justin Simmons and defensive end Shelby Harris.

The league year has just begun, but many teams are already making moves to improve their respective rosters. Whether these moves pan out will remain unknown until the season officially starts. For now, social media channels will celebrate the moves with unique posts.