Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson on Playing in Professional Cornhole Tournament, Changing His Name (Exclusive)

Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson is no longer playing in the NFL, but that doesn't mean he has stopped competing. The 45-year-old former wide receiver took part in the Johnsonville Superhole IV Championship in Rock Hill, South Carolina this past weekend, a celebrity professional cornhole tournament that had events all over the country during the spring and summer. PopCulture.com attended the championship event and spoke to Johnson to ask him why he decided to play cornhole this year.

"The opportunity to compete," Johnson exclusively told PopCulture before he took part in the tournament. "That urge to compete against people in whatever respective craft it may be is still there. So adding this as another quest of mind along with boxing and tennis and now doing cornhole with Johnsonville is perfect. Right up my alley." Johnson also said that he "can't embarrass Johnsonville. I can't. There are people that I have to represent, so I have to come out and have a good showing."

Johnson was competing alongside actor Shemar Moore, actor Kel Mitchell, UFC's Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson, fitness model Paige Hathaway, Olympian and reality TV star Sanya Richards-Ross, Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison, and Harlem Globetrotters star Crissa Jackson. Each celebrity was paired with an American Cornhole League (ACL) professional, and Johnson competed alongside Logan Chamberlain. The two won their preliminary tournament last month but came up short in the championship, losing to Thompson and his partner Jeremy Schermerhorn in the first round.

"There's no need to scout," Johnson said when asked about scouting the competition before the event. "It's all about me, me being on point, me being accurate, me being consistent. Just listen to Logan, who's my pro I play with. Just listen to him and I'll be fine."

To promote Superhole IV, Johnson filmed a commercial where he changed his name to Chad "Johnsonville." Johnson is no stranger to a name change since he adopted "Ochocinco" during his playing career, which is why he said the commercial was "easy" to do.

"They gave me an opportunity to do something that I love. Compete," Johnson said when asked about working with the people from Johnsonville. "Let it be one, obviously name change. It just fits the narrative and what I've always been about. And that's good. It's been a great relationship."