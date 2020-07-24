Watch: Celebrities Sing 'Take Me Out to the Ball Game' In Honor of MLB Opening Day

Baseball officially returned on Thursday, which means sports are officially back. And with the return of sports, Bud Light is getting in on the action by getting celebrities to sing Take Me Out to the Ball Game and releasing two new commercials. Bud Light is also looking out for the fans who can't attend games due to the COVID-19 pandemic being able to win a home run ball from their favorite team.

"Sports are back, and we’re excited to formally welcome fans back from a long hiatus," Andy Goeler, Vice President of Marketing, Bud Light, said in a press release. "Bud Light is always aiming to connect to authentic fan celebration moments and while these moments will look a little different, it's our job to ensure that fans can be fans – even at home. We look forward to the upcoming baseball season and are eager for the return of the other professional sports leagues as well."

The baseball season starting means other sports will follow. Next week, the NBA season will resume after suspending the season on March 11. And the NFL is on track to start the 2020 season on Sept. 10. Here's a look at celebrities signing Take Me Out to the Ball Game.