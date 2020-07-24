Watch: Celebrities Sing 'Take Me Out to the Ball Game' In Honor of MLB Opening Day
Baseball officially returned on Thursday, which means sports are officially back. And with the return of sports, Bud Light is getting in on the action by getting celebrities to sing Take Me Out to the Ball Game and releasing two new commercials. Bud Light is also looking out for the fans who can't attend games due to the COVID-19 pandemic being able to win a home run ball from their favorite team.
"Sports are back, and we’re excited to formally welcome fans back from a long hiatus," Andy Goeler, Vice President of Marketing, Bud Light, said in a press release. "Bud Light is always aiming to connect to authentic fan celebration moments and while these moments will look a little different, it's our job to ensure that fans can be fans – even at home. We look forward to the upcoming baseball season and are eager for the return of the other professional sports leagues as well."
The baseball season starting means other sports will follow. Next week, the NBA season will resume after suspending the season on March 11. And the NFL is on track to start the 2020 season on Sept. 10. Here's a look at celebrities signing Take Me Out to the Ball Game.
Maria Menounos - Host, Actress
prevnext
So excited for sports to be back that I made my own version of the new @BudLight Take Me Out to the Ballgame song!! 😝⚾️🍻
What do you guys think??#TakeMeOutChallenge #sponsored https://t.co/XKdMc2YlNQ pic.twitter.com/pRpgeslTco— MARIA MENOUNOS (@mariamenounos) July 21, 2020
George Lopez - Actor, Comedian
prevnext
So excited for sports to be back that I made my own version of the new @BudLight Take Me Out to the Ballgame song. What do you guys think? #TakeMeOutChallenge #Sponsored https://t.co/wPXEYlaWZC pic.twitter.com/YAIUvCrYh4— George Lopez (@georgelopez) July 21, 2020
Kelly Rowland - Singer, Actress
prevnext
I know a few in my household that are excited for sports to be back! They’ve inspired my twist on the new @BudLight Take Me Out to the Ballgame song. What do you guys think? #TakeMeOutChallenge #sponsored https://t.co/EHAS1jFADb pic.twitter.com/GoE7Ea7nr9— KELENDRIA ROWLAND (@KELLYROWLAND) July 21, 2020
Eric Stonestreet - Actor
prevnext
Ryan Garcia - Boxer
prevnext