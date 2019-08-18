Former NFL Running Back Cedric Benson Dead at 36

Former NFL running back Cedric Benson has died at the age of 36, per his family and friends. The cause of death was reported as a motorcycle accident that also claimed the life of an unnamed woman. His brother posted the news on his Facebook page and confirmed that Benson had indeed been killed in the accident.

According to the Austin American-Statesman, emergency officials said that they are investigating the crash that occurred 10 p.m. local time Saturday. Benson and the unnamed passenger were killed and two other adults were injured in the crash but suffered non-fatal injuries.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Cedric was not just a client, he was my friend,” Benson’s lawyer, Sam Bassett, said in a statement. “He was immensely talented and fierce on the football field yet most have no idea the difficulties he overcame to achieve what he did. Though imperfect in some respects, once Cedric was your friend you understood how kind, sensitive and loyal he was as a man. He was like a younger brother or nephew to me. I will miss him very much.”

Cedric Benson’s brother posted to confirm the news about his brother. It was reportedly a motorcycle accident in Austin, Texas. pic.twitter.com/EL3saAn77D — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 18, 2019

Following his very successful career at Texas, Benson was selected fourth overall by the Chicago Bears in the 2005 NFL Draft. He spent three years in Chicago, piling up 1,593 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. He also served as an important part of the offense as the Bears won the NFC and appeared in Super Bowl XLI.

Benson joined the Cincinnati Bengals in 2008, a destination where he put up three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons from 2009-11 and scored another 21 rushing touchdowns. Benson finished his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers, spending the 2012 season in Wisconsin and, unfortunately, suffering a foot fracture. During his eight-year NFL career, Benson accounted for 6,017 rushing yards and 32 touchdowns.