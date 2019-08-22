Video Released of Fiery Fatal Crash Involving Former NFL Running Back Cedric Benson

Former NFL running back Cedric Benson passed away over the weekend as he was involved in a motorcycle accident. And now there is a video of the accident which was originally obtained by TMZ. Benson crashed the motorcycle into a minivan and it led to bystanders rushing in to help. According to TMZ, Benson and his female passenger were on fire and one of the bystanders tried to put the flames out.

Right after the bystanders tried to help, fire and rescue arrived. However, it was too late as Benson and the passenger were pronounced dead on the scene by officers. The cause of death has yet to be released.

According to the Austin American-Statesman, emergency officials said that they are investigating the crash that occurred 10 p.m. local time Saturday. Benson and the unnamed passenger were killed, and two other adults were injured in the crash but suffered non-fatal injuries.

“Cedric was not just a client, he was my friend,” Benson’s lawyer, Sam Bassett, said in a statement. “He was immensely talented and fierce on the football field yet most have no idea the difficulties he overcame to achieve what he did. Though imperfect in some respects, once Cedric was your friend you understood how kind, sensitive and loyal he was as a man. He was like a younger brother or nephew to me. I will miss him very much.”

Benson was one of the top college running backs during his time at the University of Texas. He finished his collegiate career as the sixth-leading rusher in NCAA history with 5,540 rushing yards. He played for the Longhorns for four seasons (2001-2004) and topped 1,000 rushing yards every single season. Benson also finished as the second-leading rusher in Texas history.

Benson went on to be drafted No. 4 overall by the Chicago Bears in the 2005 NFL Draft. He spent three years in Chicago, piling up 1,593 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. He also served as an important part of the offense as the Bears won the NFC and appeared in Super Bowl XLI.

After his time with the Bears, Benson became a member of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2008 where he posted three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and 21 touchdowns from 2009-2011. In 2012, Benson joined the Green Bay Packers but he only played five games due to a foot injury.