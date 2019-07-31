Carson Wentz Meets Boy With Rare Genetic Disorder

Carson Wentz is looking to lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a second Super Bowl victory in three seasons, and it looks like he found one of his biggest fans.

During a recent training camp practice, the Eagles quarterback noticed a boy wearing his jersey in the crowd. The former All-Pro quarterback went up to the young fan, whose name is Giovanni Hamilton and signed a white Wentz jersey he had in his hands. Hamilton gave Wentz a hug and sent him a message.

“You’re my hero,” the young fan said while in tears.

WATCH: This boy with a rare genetic disorder got to meet his favorite NFL player. And through tears, he was able to deliver a sweet message: “You’re my hero.” 💚 https://t.co/Vb5GvkBvYC pic.twitter.com/F1rqgxJm02 — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 29, 2019

After Wentz signed Hamilton’s jersey, he talked to the 11-year old who has a genetic muscle disorder called Schwartz-Jampel Syndrome. The video said this disorder is so rare that “less than 100 cases have been reported worldwide.” But for that moment, Hamilton felt like he was on top of the world because he was able to talk to his favorite athlete.

What Wentz did is not a surprise considering the work he’s done off the field. In 2017, Wentz launched his own charitable foundation called the “Carson Wentz AO1 Foundation.”

According to a release by the Eagles as reported by Philly Mag, the AO1 Foundation will “help support youth in the Philadelphia area by providing service dogs to assist with their development and quality of life, provide hunting and outdoor opportunities for individuals with physical challenges, the underserved and military veterans living in the Midwest and care for and provide food, shelter and educational opportunities for underprivileged youth living abroad.”

Through his foundation, Wentz has served over 6,000 meals, impacted 51 children with an outdoor ministry and has invested nearly $1 million for a sports complex in Haiti according to the official website.

Wentz is hoping he can win it all for Hamilton and the rest of the Eagles fans. But the top priority for the North Dakota State alum is staying healthy. Last year, Wentz played in 11 of the possible 16 regular-season games because he was dealing with an ACL and back injury.

In 2017, Wentz missed the final three games of the regular season and the entire playoffs due to a torn ACL. However, Wentz had an MVP-type season in 2017, recording 3,296 passing yards 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He was a big reason the Eagles finished the year with a 13-3 record and eventually winning the Super Bowl.