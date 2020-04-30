Eagles QB Carson Wentz and Wife Madison Welcome Baby Girl

✖

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz might be looking over his shoulder with the team drafting Jalen Hurts last week. However, that is not his focus at the moment because he is now a new father. Earlier this week, Wentz and his wife, Madison, welcomed their first child Hadley. Wentz went to Instagram to share pictures of his daughter and express the couple's excitement for being new parents.

"Late last night my beautiful wife and I were blessed to welcome our sweet little girl into the World!" Wentz wrote. "Hadley Jayne Wentz is a true blessing from the Lord and we are so pumped to be her parents. I love these two with everything I have! God is soooo good!" The couple announced they were expecting back in November. Wentz and Maddison got married in 2018. This is good news for Wentz who has been with the Eagles since 2016. He is the team's franchise quarterback, which made the selection of Hurts more baffling for Eagles fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz11) on Apr 28, 2020 at 1:13pm PDT

"We've shown how we feel about Carson by our actions — by the amount of picks we've put into [helping] him and by the contract extension," Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said when talking about Hurts to reporters. "We believe this is the guy to lead us to our next Super Bowl championship, but for better or worse we are quarterback developers. We want to be a quarterback factory."

Wentz was drafted by the Eagles No. 2 overall in the 2016 draft and has emerged as one of the best young quarterbacks in the league. However, he has dealt with injuries in 2017 and 2018, which could be one of the reasons Hurts was targeted by Philadelphia.

"There's a lot of knowledge in the quarterback room and a lot of knowledge in the organization itself, and for me to have the opportunity to learn and take steps as a quarterback and grow, I'm looking forward to it all," Hurts said. "I'm ready to go to work." Hurts played college football at Alabama and Oklahoma, and he was of the more dynamic players in the league. During his three seasons at Alabama, Hurts led the team to a national championship and two SEC titles. At Oklahoma, Hurts was named Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year while being selected to the All-Big 12 First Team.