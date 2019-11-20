Carrie Underwood Supports Husband Mike Fisher at Celebrity Clay Shoot

Days after her hosting turn at the CMA Awards, Carrie Underwood traded in the glitz and glam for some laid-back clay shooting gear. On Nov. 18, Underwood supported her husband, retired hockey player Mike Fisher, during his first celebrity clay shoot in Nashville, Tennessee, and she even got in on the fun herself.

Fisher took to Instagram to discuss the event, which featured both the hockey player and the singer (literally) shooting their shots. He wrote, “First annual clay shoot was a huge success! Thank you @predsfoundation and all those who came out today! Can’t wait for next year!!”

His caption accompanied a slideshow of photos from the event, such as one that featured the adorable couple driving around in a golf cart to engage in all of the fun.

The event was put on to support the Nashville Predators Foundation (Fisher previously played for the Nashville Predators hockey team). According to their official website, the Nashville Predators Foundation has its own 365 Pedriactic Cancer fund that works alongside the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in order to raise funds and awareness for cancer research.

It’s really no surprise to see Underwood supporting her husband’s big event since the pair have such a strong bond. Underwood and Fisher, who share two children, Isaiah and Jacob, have been married since 2010. In August, the athlete opened up about his relationship with the country superstar and, particularly, described just how well things are going between them.

“I would say our marriage has gotten better since kids,” he said on the DadTired podcast, per Taste of Country. “I love seeing my wife as a mom. I didn’t see some of this stuff when she wasn’t a mom. Now It’s like, it’s crazy! And I love that.”

He continued to say that the key to their relationship is having trust in one another.

“But there is times where …there’s so many people around us, sometimes there’s just not a lot of us together,” Fisher said. “I think one of the big strengths of our marriage is the trust that we have. She knows, and I know that, regardless, we’re in this together.”

Underwood had some equally kind things to say about Fisher and their relationship in an interview with PEOPLE in June.

“He is so levelheaded about everything, and when I was dealing with everything, not just emotionally but hormonally, when you’re going on that roller coaster of pregnant, not pregnant, pregnant, not pregnant, I was probably not very easy to love, to be honest,” she told the publication. “And to have somebody so even-keeled, he was my lifeline, keeping me grounded.”