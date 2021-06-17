✖

Caroline Wozniacki is officially a mom! The top-ranked women's tennis player, who played her last tournament at the 2020 Australian Open, welcomed her first child with husband David Lee on Friday, June 11. The proud new parents shared news of the birth on social media on Monday, sharing the exciting news that they welcomed a baby girl.

In the announcement Wozniacki, 30, excitedly announced that they were officially a "family of 3" after she gave birth to daughter Olivia Wozniacki Lee on June 11. The athlete shared the news alongside the first public image of her newly expanded family, showing her cradling her newborn as Lee, a former NBA player, adoringly looked on. Lee shared the same image and message to his own account alongside the "Girl dad" hashtag. News of the birth was immediately celebrated in the comments, where Olympic skiier Lindsey Vonn wrote, "Congrats!!! So happy for you!!!" British tennis player Naomi Broady commented, "congratulations Mum and Dad." Chelsea Handler added, "Congratulations, baby cakes and baby!"

Wozniaki and Lee confirmed in February that they were expecting their first child together. To make the announcement, the retired tennis pro shared a photo of baby items and sonogram images, sharing, "We can't wait to welcome our baby girl in June!" Lee shared the news to his own account alongside a photo of himself and his wife holding a sign reading, "Baby girl coming June 2021." He captioned the post, "we are so thrilled to welcome a baby girl in June!!!"

First linked in December 2015, according to Page Six, the Danish tennis champion and retired NBA player became engaged in November 2017. The couple tied the knot in June 2019 at Castiglion del Bosco in Italy. According to Vogue, 120 people were in attendance, with longtime friend and fellow tennis star Serena Williams serving as a bridesmaid.

Just months after their nuptials, Wozniacki announced that she was retiring from pro tennis. In a December 2019 Instagram post, he wrote, "I've always told myself, when the time comes, that there are things away from tennis that I want to do more, then it's time to be done." She went on to share that "in recent months, I've realized that there is a lot more in life that I'd like to accomplish off the court. Getting married to David was one of those goals and starting a family with him while continuing to travel the world and helping raise awareness about rheumatoid arthritis (project upcoming) are all passions of mine moving forward."