Carmen Electra Reveals Dennis Rodman Memes, Bikini Photos and More After 'The Last Dance' Appearance

When the third and fourth episodes of The Last Dance aired on Sunday, fans expressed their excitement about the focus on Dennis Rodman. The former NBA star has led a fascinating life, and were excited to revisit some of his wilder moments. Of course, many of these involved model Carmen Electra.

The Last Dance may have focused on the Chicago Bulls and their final season with Scottie Pippen, Rodman and Michael Jordan, but Electra was also featured. The reason is that she was in a relationship with the heavily-tattooed NBA star and was included in some of the storylines. Specifically, Electra was with Rodman in Las Vegas during his infamous 48-hour vacation from the team. She was forced to hide when Jordan came to fetch Rodman from the hotel room.

With Electra becoming a more prominent topic during the most recent episodes of The Last Dance, she has seen an influx of visitors to her Instagram profile. Fans have headed to the social media platform to see if she has photos from that era. What they found was a mixture of bikini photos, memes, songs and clips from movies. Although there were some images of her and Rodman together.