Carley McCord, LSU OC Steve Ensminger’s Daughter-in-Law, Laid to Rest in Private Funeral

On Dec. 28, LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger was met with the tragic news. His daughter-in-law, Carley McCord, had passed away at the age of 30 after a plane crash in Louisiana. A week later, she was laid to rest in a private ceremony held by family and friends.

According to PEOPLE, McCord’s funeral was held on Saturday at St. Jean Vianney Church in Baton Rouge, Louisana. She had been a member of this church since birth. In addition to the funeral, memorial services were held in the parish hall in order for those close to McCord to share their memories and stories.

McCord’s sister, Kaleigh Pedersen, was one of the many to share stories. She told of a day when they skipped high school in order to head down to the beach. To hide their tracks, they deleted a voicemail from the school.

“I’m gonna miss her silly laugh,” Pedersen said, per the Daily Advertiser. “I’m going to miss her showing up randomly at my house. I’m going to miss her sporadic stuff and that goofy laugh and her loving my kids. I’m gonna miss her. I’m gonna miss all of her.”

Skipping high school was not the only story that Pedersen shared during this memorial service. She also revealed that McCord was a fan of boy bands, which included Hanson. As an adult, the sports reporter fell for the music of Justin Bieber. She even flew to Ohio to watch him perform.

“Carley Ann McCord was flying high with friends traveling to cover the LSU game for WDSU – TV when God re-routed the flight calling her home on December 28, 2019,” McCord’s obituary reads. “The sum of one’s life is the mark they leave upon the world. Carley left a bigger mark in 30 years than most leave in a lifetime. Our strength lies in knowing she is more alive today than ever. Carley would not want to be remembered for her list of accolades, but the story she penned on our lives.”

Following her passing, New Orleans franchises took a moment to honor McCord’s memory. The New Orleans Pelicans held a moment of silence prior to a game. The Saints honored McCord the following day during a playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings. The team reserved a seat in the press box that was marked with a sign and a bouquet of white flowers.

