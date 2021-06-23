Carl Nassib Jersey Sales Spike After Las Vegas Raiders Player Comes out as Gay

✖

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib announced that he's gay earlier this week, and it has led to NFL fans showing him major support. Per ESPN, Fanatics said Nassib had the top-selling NFL jersey Monday and Tuesday across the company's network of stores. The number of jerseys sold in the last two days was not revealed.

Nassib made the announcement in a video that was posted on his Instagram page. "I just want to take a quick moment to say that I'm gay," he said. "I've been meaning to do this for a while now, but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest. I really have the best life, I've got the best family, friends and job a guy could ask for. I'm a pretty private person so I hope you guys know that I'm really not doing this for attention. I just think that representation and visibility are so important."

Nassib also said he pledged $100,000 to the Trevor Project, an organization that provides crisis and suicide prevention to the LGBTQ+ community. On Tuesday, the NFL announced that it would match Nassib's $100,000 donation. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said: "The NFL family is proud of Carl for courageously sharing his truth today. Representation matters. We share his hope that someday soon statements like his will no longer be newsworthy as we march toward full equality for the LGBTQ+ community. We wish Carl the best of luck this coming season."

Nassib got support from a number of notable figures, including President Joe Biden: "To Carl Nassib and Kumi Yokoyama - two prominent, inspiring athletes who came out this week: I'm so proud of your courage," Biden wrote on Twitter. Because of you, countless kids around the world are seeing themselves in a new light today." Yokoyama is a member of Japan's national team and also plays for the Washington Spirit of the NWSL. They made the announcement of being a transgender man on Sunday.

Nassib, 28, joined the Raiders last year after signing a three-year, $25 million contract. He spent the 2018 and 2019 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and recorded 12.5 sacks in 17 starts during that span. He was drafted in the third round by the Cleveland Browns in 2016.