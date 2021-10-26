Carl Madsen, NFL Referee, Dies Hours After Working Chiefs vs. Titans Game

Carl Madsen, a longtime NFL replay official, died on Sunday just hours after working the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tennesee Titans game. He was 71 years old. NFL senior VP of officiating training and development Walt Anderson shared the news on Monday. The cause of death has not been announced.

“Carl Madsen was an NFL officiating fixture for more than two decades, first as a highly respected on-field official before transitioning to a replay role beginning in 2009,” Anderson said. “A terrific friend and colleague, Carl’s love of football and dedication to officiating was ever-present, as he generously shared his time to mentor young officials at clinics across the country. A veteran of the Air Force, Carl had a tremendous spirit and will be greatly missed.”

According to Westport News, Madsen was driving home to Weldon Spring, Missouri when he had an apparent medical issue. Police were called about an SUV stalled in a lane in Interstate 65 North with the driver unconscious. The officers on the scene broke open a window, removed Madsen from the vehicle and performed chest compressions until the fire department arrived. He died at a local hospital.

“Carl will be missed by those who worked with him on the field and in replay, Scott Green, the executive director of the NFL referees Association said. “He had a nickname among his fellow officials of `Big Country,’ which was not only related to his size but to his big personality as a warm and generous man.”

Madsen spent 12 seasons as an on-field official from 1997 to 2008 before transitioning to a replay official in 2009. He was in his 12th year as a replay official and was one of the NFL’s 17 replay officials for the 2021 season. Before joining the NFL, Madsen served in the U.S. Air Force from 1973 to 1976.

“This is terrible news, my Dad and Carl were friends since the USAF days and Carl was a great guy,” one person wrote on social media.”He invited me to sit with his Dick Hantak crew before a game in the early 2000s when I was interested in officiating.Rest in peace!!!!”

Another person added: “Outside of the NFL Carl was a great rep and friend in the midwest Interior Design community.He gave me golf lessons every year.What a loss.Truly a great man.He will be missed.”