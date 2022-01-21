Camille Kostek Details Her Next Movie Role Following Success of ‘Free Guy’ (Exclusive)

Camille Kostek was featured in the movie Free Guy, which was one of the biggest films of 2021. With the movie grossing over $330 million worldwide and led by a bevy of stars including, Ryan Reynolds, Lil Rel Howery and Jodie Comer, the film’s success leads to the question of whether the multitalented personality will appear in another film. PopCulture.com recently caught up with the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and former NFL cheerleader who shared a few details about her next movie.

“I also filmed a movie called Monsters of California,” Kostek told PopCulture. “It was really cool. The lead singer of Blink 182, Tom DeLonge, was the director. It was one of [the] first movies he’s ever directed. So it was cool to be part of such an iconic, epic moment for him and be directed by him for a film. Monsters of California will be out [this] year, so be on the lookout.”

Monsters of Californa was first announced in October 2020, and it’s a “coming of age adventure with a science fiction twist,” according to Deadline. The film also stars Richard Kind, Casper Van Dien, Arianne Zucker and Gabrielle Haugh alongside newcomers Jack Samson, Jared Scott and Jack Lancaster. DeLonge, who has a passion for UFOs, wrote the script with Ian Miller.

Kostek is excited about the new movie but revealed the one type of film she wants to star in: “I am such a sucker for Hallmark films,” she said. “So I hope, just like I would talk about one day being in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine, I really hope that I’m in a Hallmark Christmas film someday soon. I’ve had the opportunity to actually film, it was a dream of mine, a Hallmark Channel movie, and it was filmed in Hawaii this past April. It came out in August [2021]. It’s Love, for Real. So if you do have the Hallmark app, go check it out.”

Fans can currently see Kostek in the TBS competition show with John Cena and Nicole Byer. Along with that, her work as a model and her movie career, Kostek is showing no signs of slowing down. “I love telling stories and, I don’t know, I love being able to share what people love to do,” she said when asked what will be her next move. “So maybe I would say in media I hope to have a podcast one day. Clearly, I love to talk. You can never get me to shut up. So hopefully that.”