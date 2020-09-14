Cam Newton's Successful Patriots Debut Has NFL Fans Talking
Sunday afternoon, Cam Newton made his New England Patriots debut during a game against the Miami Dolphins. He took the field with a new offense and marked the return from a season-ending foot injury that derailed his 2019 campaign. His performance wasn't perfect considering the extended absence from the field and the lack of preseason snaps, but Newton still rushed for two scores and nearly had one passing touchdown. However, receiver N'Keal Harry fumbled near the goal line and gave possession back to the Dolphins.
Following the victory, NFL fans reacted to Newton's performance on social media. They proclaimed that he was impressive in his highly-anticipated return to the football field. The fans also said that they saw glimpses of Newton's 2015 MVP campaign when he rushed for extra yards and celebrated big plays. Many didn't even care that the former first overall draft pick from 2011 was playing for a team other than the Carolina Panthers. They proclaimed that they were just happy to see Newton back in action and smiling with joy.
What a nice Patriots debut!!! Let's go Cam!!! Let's go Patriots!!! #Patriots #GoPats pic.twitter.com/DYCunDkVds— Austin (@Austin12324) September 14, 2020
Agreed, thought it was a good way to ease him in. I expect him to air it out more as the season persists. But the run game is diverse and dynamic. We averaged 5.2 yards per carry. Gotta love it.— Wallou63328 🇰🇳✊🏾 (@wallou633281) September 14, 2020
That’s dang good and he hasn’t been with the team but only 3 weeks ... great 👍🏾 job Cam— NewEdition81 (@edition81) September 14, 2020
Keeping killin it Cam. Crushed me not to see Cam in Panthers gear but hope to watch him dominate this year.— Drew (@DrewNewWho) September 14, 2020
finding myself happy cam newton's my teams qb— The GOAT (@BossJrQB) September 14, 2020
This is so freakin’ cool man, goosebumps!— Zachary Vieira (@ZacharyVieira) September 14, 2020
Cam Newton looked awesome yesterday but what really got me excited about the Patriots was the way the entire team seemed to be playing looser and looked like they were having fun. They also used complex packages and only had 3 penalty all day (all for Pass Interference)— Sean P. O'Connor (@ImSeanO) September 14, 2020
So far, I’m a big fan of Cam Newton in New England. It’s only been one game but I’m interested and excited about how this affects our offense. Should be a fun season.— Sergeant Nuke (@Nuke_Reborn) September 14, 2020
As a life long Miami Dolphins fan, watching them lose to New England didn't hurt as much as it did in past years because I felt excited for Cam Newton playing out of his mind.
Also, I think preseason benefits the refs because they get their awful calls outta the way.— Quintin Moriarity (@originalqmo) September 14, 2020
@CameronNewton hell of a performance yesterday. So excited to see you in a patriots uniform. Then energy you bring to the team is so much fun to watch— Alex Clark (@normex9) September 14, 2020
@CameronNewton aye great game man. Excited for this new era and proud to have you lead us on Sundays. Loving your press conferences - poised articulate with much needed swagger, confidence and fun. Wishing you the best! #Patsnation— Lucas Gallardo 🧢 (@lucasg203) September 14, 2020
So friggin excited!— Rice King | FGC (@RealRiceKing) September 14, 2020
Loved watching the @Patriots last night. Completely new dynamic to the plays, offense were flexible enough to mold around @CameronNewton and we saw Cam pop off just like his 2018 season.
Very excited for the rest of the season!— Kern Richman (@KernRichman) September 14, 2020
Overall a 50/50 day for me.— Rice King | FGC (@RealRiceKing) September 14, 2020
Cam Newton Played Lights out and Im so friggin excited about that.
My Patriots Won and Look in form.
My Buccaneers may have lost but we beat ourselves which makes me feel better than if we just werent good enough. 50/50 day. Cant wait 4 next Sunday XD