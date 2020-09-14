Cam Newton's Successful Patriots Debut Has NFL Fans Talking

Sunday afternoon, Cam Newton made his New England Patriots debut during a game against the Miami Dolphins. He took the field with a new offense and marked the return from a season-ending foot injury that derailed his 2019 campaign. His performance wasn't perfect considering the extended absence from the field and the lack of preseason snaps, but Newton still rushed for two scores and nearly had one passing touchdown. However, receiver N'Keal Harry fumbled near the goal line and gave possession back to the Dolphins.

Following the victory, NFL fans reacted to Newton's performance on social media. They proclaimed that he was impressive in his highly-anticipated return to the football field. The fans also said that they saw glimpses of Newton's 2015 MVP campaign when he rushed for extra yards and celebrated big plays. Many didn't even care that the former first overall draft pick from 2011 was playing for a team other than the Carolina Panthers. They proclaimed that they were just happy to see Newton back in action and smiling with joy.