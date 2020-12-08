Cam Newton's Most Head-Turning Outfits of 2020

By John Newby

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has a reputation as the man that loves unique outfits. Some of these outfits elicit jokes from Twitter users while others simply create questions about the thinking that went into each one. One example was a trip to Walmart in coveralls, a fancy hat, a scarf and no shirt.

Newton has continued to show off brightly-colored and head-turning outfits throughout his career with the Carolina Panthers and into his trip to Foxborough. He has worn bright suits for his trips to NFL stadiums for each game with the Patriots, as well as other interesting ensembles away from the football field. Newton has posted several examples of his outfits on his Instagram profile in both full color and black and white. Here are some of his best outfits from 2020.

Dark Colors

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton)

prevnext

Red Accents

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton)

prevnext

Blue Jacket

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton)

prevnext

All Yellow

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton)

prevnext

Overalls and Slides

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton)

prevnext

Animal Print

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton)

prevnext

Feather in the Cap

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton)

prev
Start the Conversation

of