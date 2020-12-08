Cam Newton's Most Head-Turning Outfits of 2020

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has a reputation as the man that loves unique outfits. Some of these outfits elicit jokes from Twitter users while others simply create questions about the thinking that went into each one. One example was a trip to Walmart in coveralls, a fancy hat, a scarf and no shirt.

Newton has continued to show off brightly-colored and head-turning outfits throughout his career with the Carolina Panthers and into his trip to Foxborough. He has worn bright suits for his trips to NFL stadiums for each game with the Patriots, as well as other interesting ensembles away from the football field. Newton has posted several examples of his outfits on his Instagram profile in both full color and black and white. Here are some of his best outfits from 2020.