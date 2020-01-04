Cam Newton Sports Medical Boot During Latest Public Appearance

Carolina Panthers fans have been eagerly awaiting updates since quarterback Cam Newton revealed that he underwent foot surgery in early December. He provided some semblance of an update recently during an appearance at the Under Armour All-American Game. The quarterback was spotted wearing a walking boot on his left foot.

View this post on Instagram

In a series of photos posted by the Under Armour account on Instagram, Newton was shown giving a speech to the “stars of tomorrow.” He also took some time to pose with some up-and-coming players while sitting on the Under Armour throne.

Newton is one of Under Armour’s biggest athletes, and he has been a mainstay in advertisements for shoes and other pieces of merchandise. He signed with Under Armour in 2011 after being selected first overall by the Carolina Panthers during the NFL Draft. Terms of the deal were not disclosed at the time, but Newton was believed to be earning more than $1 million per year.

Newton also has ties to this high school all-star game after participating in 2007. He took part in the inaugural game and was named the game’s MVP after the East defeated the West 28-14.

The future Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback ultimately headed to the Florida Gators after this performance in the all-star game. Although he would later finish his college career with the Auburn Tigers after transferring to Blinn College amid concerns that he would be expelled for three instances of academic dishonesty.

Despite dealing with controversy during his college career, Newton entered the league as the top pick in the 2011 NFL Draft and has since become one of the most popular and productive players. The 30-year-old has thrown for 29,041 yards while rushing for another 4,806 in his nine-year career. He also led the Panthers to an appearance in Super Bowl 50.

Following a season-ending injury in 2018, Newton entered the year looking to make a big impression and lead the Panthers back to the playoffs. However, he once again saw his season end early due to a lingering foot injury. Newton only appeared in two games to start the season before being placed on Injured Reserve in November.

The former league MVP (2015) has since underwent surgery and is aiming to get back to full health prior to the new league year in March. He still has one year remaining on his contract, but the belief is that Newton could head to another team via trade or release. Newton’s future was put even more in doubt when the team fired head coach Ron Rivera on Dec. 4.

Newton may have questions swirling about his Panthers tenure, but he is not focusing on those issues. Instead, he is talking to the players that could be entering the NFL in a few years.

