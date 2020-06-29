Cam Newton Reacts to Joining New England Patriots

✖

Cam Newton has found his new NFL team as he reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with the New England Patriots. And based on what Newton had to say on social media, he's ready to get things started and help the team get back to the Super Bowl. The 2015 MVP went to his Instagram story to react to the news.

"I'm excited as I don't know what right now," Newton wrote. "All praise to god!! Dropping content tomorrow!! I hope you're ready!! #Letsgopats." It's been reported Newton's contract can be worth up to $7.5 million based on incentives. Newton will have a chance to win the starting QB job since Tom Brady left the Patriots and signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The former Carolina Panthers quarterback will be competing against Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer.

Newton joining the Patriots is not a big surprise considering the Patriots' QB status. And while the signing comes months after Newton was released by the Panthers, he has been in communication with the Patriots as he reportedly talked to the team as soon as he became a free agent. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has always been a fan of Newton now he has a chance to win a Super Bowl with him.

"He's strong. He's hard to tackle," Belichick said back in 2017 via Patriots Wire. "He can do a lot of different things. He can beat you in a lot of different ways. We saw that in the game in 2013. I would put him at the top of the list. I’m not saying the other guys aren’t a problem, because they are. But he’s maybe public enemy No. 1."

Newton was cut by the Panthers due to his past injury issues. He had one year left on his previous contract, and it was reported the team was looking to trade him to the Los Angeles Chargers or Chicago Bears. Newton only played in two games in 2019 due to foot injury.

Things may not have ended well for Newton in Carolina, but he's arguably the team's all-time best quarterback. Along with winning the MVP award in 2015, Newton was named Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2011. He's the team's all-time leader in passing yards (29,041), passing touchdowns (182), pass attempts (3,980), pass completions (2,371), 300-yard passing games (19), rushing touchdowns (58) and wins by a quarterback (68). Newton also led the Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance in 2016.