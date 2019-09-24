Cam Newton Looking to Avoid Surgery, Could Be out for ‘Awhile’

Cam Newton could be out much longer than expected. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Carolina Panthers quarterback is dealing with a Lisfranc injury in his foot. He is looking to simply rehab instead of undergo surgery, but it could take some time for him to return.

“Panthers QB Cam Newton is believed to be dealing with a Lisfranc injury, I’m told. Plan for now is to keep rehabbing in hopes of returning and avoiding surgery, but it could be awhile until he’s back on the field. Kyle Allen’s show until then,” Pelissero tweeted, which was first reported by Joe Person of The Athletic.

Newton has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans and Kyle Allen will get the start for the second consecutive week.

“We want him at 100 percent when he’s ready, so there’s no exact timetable for his return,” coach Ron Rivera said via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Newton was dealing with a foot injury since the preseason and he was in noticeable pain in the team’s week two contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And while not having Newton on the field will be tough, it might not be a bad thing in the long run. In the week three game against the Arizona Cardinals, Allen led the team to a 38-20 win as he threw for 261 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. In the last 10 games, the Panthers have won only two games and Allen was the starting QB for both wins.

“Kyle’s performance was what we needed,” Rivera said via ESPN. “He came out and played very well, and did the things we were hoping he would do. What it does, it energizes us at a time we needed a little energy.”

Rivera also said Allen plays with a lot of confidence which is needed for a guy in his position.

“He’s real confident in who he is as a football player,” he said per ESPN. “He’s got a lot of swag, which is interesting when you watch him and he’s been able to back it up. The biggest thing is he did it in high school, he did it in college and the two times he’s played for us he’s played well.

“Hopefully, he can continue that.”

Newton has been the Panthers’ starting QB since 2011. He was named the NFL MVP in 2015 and helped the Panthers reached the Super Bowl the same year.