Bulls’ Zach LaVine Proposes to Girlfriend Hunter Mar During Quarantine

Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine has been remaining in self-quarantine with his longtime girlfriend, Hunter Mar, due to the COVID-19 outbreak. He decided that it was the perfect time to propose. LaVine did so by faking an outdoor photoshoot with Mar and their dog, Grizzly.

The sequence was captured on camera by NBA G League player Sekou Wiggs Jr. LaVine and Mar were first shown kneeling in the grass with Grizzly while a photographer captured the moment. They moved onto the next portion of the shoot, which involved standing while the dog remained sitting between them. However, LaVine surprised Mar by pulling a ring out of his pocket and dropping to one knee. To complete the moment, a person came into view holding a massive bouquet of roses.

“My everything [heart emoji] I love you with all of me. It’s been a long time coming, been together since I was 17 !!! My first love and my FOREVER love. U with me forever,” LaVine wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

Mar also posted a photo from the life-changing moment, as well as a video of the massive rock. The ring was sparkling in the sunlight and impressed many commenters with the size. One person even said that LaVine bought her “an entire glacier” with his $78 million contract.

“My everything for LIFE! [ring emoji] I love you endlessly. I have known you were the one from the very start. I’ll choose you over and over, without a doubt. God made you for me! I am so blessed by you and I can’t wait to be your forever,” Mar wrote on Instagram.

LaVine originally entered the NFL as a first-round pick of the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2014. He spent three seasons with the team before being sent to the Bulls. LaVine was part of a large trade in which he, Kris Dunn and Laui Markkanen were sent to the Windy City in exchange for Jimmy Butler and Justin Patton.

The 25-year-old point guard finished his rookie deal during his first season with the Bulls. He remained with the team after inking a four-year, $78 million deal that includes a base salary of $19.5 million. Judging by the comments on Instagram, the fans believe that he used a large chunk of this money in order to purchase the engagement ring.