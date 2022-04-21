Buffalo Bills Star Von Miller Is Reportedly Being Sued

✖

Von Miller has been hit with an interesting lawsuit. According to The Blast, the Buffalo Bills star is being sued by a woman who claims he shared a set of intimate images, taken during a mutual sex act with two celebrities. The woman, who is going by "Jane Doe" is suing Miller for "intrusion of private affairs," and "intentional infliction of emotional distress" and violating the law by "intentionally distributing by any means a photograph, film, videotape, recording, or any other reproduction of another, without the other's consent."

The lawyer for the woman says this situation is a "cautionary tale for young women that date professional athletes like Miller that think laws do not apply because of fame, money, and power." The woman claims she dated the two-time Super Bowl champion, and during their relationship, he took "private and intimate photos and videos" that were not to be shared with others. The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles County court and claims that Miller shared "a private sexually explicit photograph of her and Miller engaged in a sexual act to two well-known celebrities" on May 7, 2020.

The woman went on to say the footage was sent via Instagram to the two celebrities who are not named. In the lawsuit, Miller allegedly sent a message that said, "This the b— you want? You can have her dawg." The image was allegedly sent next followed up by a second message that said, "This the b— you want?" The woman is seeing monetary damages and an injunction preventing the NFL from releasing, distributing, or displaying the footage or "getting revenge" by sharing the photos. The exact amount of how much the woman is suing Miller for is not given.

In March, Miller, 33, signed a six-year, $120 million contract with the Bills. In 2021, the All-Pro linebacker spent the first half of the season with the Denver Broncos before being traded to the Los Angeles Rams. In 15 games, Miller recorded 50 tackles and 9.5 sacks. He then helped the Rams win their first Super Bowl since the 1999 season.

Miller was selected No. 2 overall by the Broncos in the 2011 NFL Draft and became one of the best edge rushers in the league. In his career, Miller was named MVP of Super Bowl 50, won the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award, was selected to the All-Pro team seven times, the Pro Bowl right times and is a member of the 2010s All-Decade Team.