Buff Bagwell, WCW and WWE Alum, Hospitalized After Car Crash in Georgia

Former WCW and WWE star Marcus "Buff" Bagwell was hospitalized on Sunday after a car crash in Georgia. According to the Cobb County Police Department's Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit, Bagwell lost control of his Chevrolet Tahoe. He hit a median, a metal fence and a free-standing bathroom before being taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

"According to investigators, a black 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling west on Cumberland Boulevard, approaching Cumberland Parkway when the driver lost control while negotiating a curve," the report reads. "The Chevrolet Tahoe collided with the center median and metal fence within the median before continuing west across the eastbound lanes. The Chevrolet Tahoe then collided with the curb before colliding into a free-standing bathroom at the Cobb County Transit (CCT) bus station.

"The driver of the Chevrolet Tahoe, 50-year-old Marcus Bagwell, was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries. Investigators believe Bagwell was impaired by prescription medication during the collision." The police are currently investigating the incident while Bagwell recovers from "several broken bones."

Atlanta wrestling promoter Ron Gossett provided an update on Bagwell's condition with a post on Facebook. He explained that the WWE alum had texted him and expressed optimism about leaving the hospital soon. He asked for prayers and support from wrestling fans.

"[Bagwell] text me tonight and is hoping to leave the hospital tomorrow," Gossett wrote on Wednesday. "But due to the terrible car wreck...he said he has some Bad injuries including..Broke ribs, broke right hip, broke left socket bone, broke nose, torn right groin muscle, lots of purple bruising. But No surgeries!"

This incident is the second serious car accident involving Bagwell. In 2012, he flipped his Jeep near Atlanta after reportedly suffering a seizure. Emergency personnel removed the former wrestler from his vehicle and transported him to the hospital.

Bagwell suffered broken bones in his neck and face, as well as a broken jaw in the incident. The wrestler's former tag team partner, Scott Norton, later posted an update and said that his friend would recover. "Update on Marcus. He's going to be ok but keep him in your prayers for fast recovery."

Bagwell previously wrestled in WCW from 1991-2001, becoming a five-time WCW World Tag Team champion in the process. He also participated in bouts for the WWF in 2001. The promotion later released Bagwell from his contract. He also spent time with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling and toured the world on the independent circuit.