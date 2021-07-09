Bud Light Giving Free Beer to Tampa Bay Lightning Fans After Stanley Cup Win

✖

The Tampa Bay Lightning have won the Stanley Cup for the second consecutive year, and that means free beer for the fans. Bud Light launched a Playoff Beerds program at the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, meaning the company will shave off the cost of hockey fans to pay for a 12-pack of beer as their team advances in the playoffs. And with the Lightning winning the whole thing, fans in Tampa Bay will get a 12-pack for free.

“Bud Light is extremely excited to give hockey fans another reason to cheer on their team during the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs,” Joe Barnes, Bud Light’s Director of Sports Marketing, said in a press release. “Combining the longstanding tradition of a playoff beard with the excitement of money back on beer will inspire a new reason for passionate fans to celebrate the success of their teams in these eleven great hockey cities.” How do fans get the free beer? They can upload their Bud Light receipts for a rebate by clicking here.

Tampa, your @tblightning just shaved the #PlayoffBeerds from the fridge and unlocked 12-packs for the city! 🍻 Head to https://t.co/tbMUyWBUbI to get yours! #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/Ylx1sJNdLz — Bud Light (@budlight) July 8, 2021

The Lightnin are the first team since the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017 to win back-to-back Stanley Cups. However, Tampa Bay accomplished its feat in less than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 title was won in September of that year.

"This group, no matter what happens from here on out, this group is going to be etched in history forever, and that's pretty f— special," Lightning captain Steven Stamkos said, per ESPN. "I'm so proud of the guys. You can't soak it in yet. It's so fresh. It's so new. You don't even realize what's going to happen. We won the Stanley Cup, and we still have the Stanley Cup. That's just amazing."

The Lightning beat the Montreal Canadiens in five games. They have a chance to sweep the Canadiens but lost in overtime. Had Tampa won Game 4, it would have been the first time in 23 years there would have been a sweep in the Stanley Cup Final.

⚡️⚡️ Congratulations @TBLightning on taking the 2021 #StanleyCup! Now it's time to shave those #PlayoffBeerds and drink those victory beers. pic.twitter.com/uXLgu9FDf7 — Bud Light (@budlight) July 8, 2021

"We had an opportunity last game in Montreal to win it, and we didn't, and then they get some life and come in here," Stamkos said. "But we just said, it's an opportunity. It's an opportunity to win in front of our fans, it's an opportunity to win in front of our family, and those two groups didn't get a chance to celebrate with us last year. And that was motivation."