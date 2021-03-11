Buccaneers Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens Arrested in LA

✖

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver/kick returner Jaydon Mickens was arrested on a gun charge in Los Angeles, according to PewterReport.com. The arrested happened on March 5 when police found a concealed firearm in Mickens' car during a traffic stop. The arrest report states that Mickens, 26, faces a felony charge. He was released from custody after posting $35,000 bail. Mickens is scheduled to be in court on July 8.

When learning about the arrest, the Buccaneers released a statement. "We are aware of the issue regarding Jaydon that occurred in Los Angeles last week," the team said. "He reached out to let us know about the situation soon after it happened and we have been in contact with the league office to ensure they were aware. We will continue to monitor the situation but will have no further comment at this time."

Mickens, an L.A. native, was signed by the Buccaneers in December 2019 as a member of the practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster on Christmas Eve and then waived in July 2020. The Bucs re-signed him on August 9 and then placed him on the reserve COVID-19 list on November 14. After being placed on the active roster, waived and then signed to the practice quad, Mickens was placed on the active roster on December 30 and was the Buccaneers kick returner during the Super Bowl. Overall, Mickens played in four postseason games and 10 regular-season games in 2020.

Mickens was originally signed by the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted free agent from the University of Washington. He didn't see any action that year and was cut by the team before the start of the 2017 season. Mickens signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars that year and caught six passes for 77 yards and two touchdowns. He also recorded a kick return for a touchdown. In 2018, Mickens played in six games and had 12 kick returns for 59 yards.

While playing at Washington, Mickens became one of the top wide receivers in school history. During his senior year, Mickens caught 58 passes for 692 yards and two touchdowns. He finished his career No. 5 on Washington's career receiving yards list (2,187) and No. 2 on Washington's career receptions list (203).